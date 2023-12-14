Valve sneaks in hint to long-awaited map remake in latest CS2 update

Receiving the remake would be a perfect Christmas gift.

A look at the terrorists' spawn on Train in CS2.
Valve has been constantly updating Counter-Strike 2, trying to fix all the bugs and polish the game before March’s PGL Copenhagen Major. But, in their latest update, they snuck in a few changes for one beloved map.

That map is no other than Train, which isn’t currently in the game. Although it was teased by the developers in CS2’s trailers, and since it’s one of the most popular in the franchise, players are eagerly awaiting its return. On Dec. 13, a popular CS2 content creator, GabeFollower, shared on X that the latest patch features some tweaks to Train.

Train map in CS2 with train tracks and a freight train
Almost a dozen of models on the Train map were adjusted by the developer, mostly the trains themselves. There isn’t a whole lot we can learn from these minor tweaks, but that doesn’t change the fact we and the community are thrilled to see Valve working on Train, as it means the map will almost certainly be added in the future. It was already hinted at in one of CS2’s trailers. It would be the best Christmas gift I could imagine.

Train is a classic Counter-Strike map and an important piece of its history, and was first created in 1999. It featured in numerous CS and CS:GO esports tournaments, but in the latter, it wasn’t added until December 2014, more than two years after the game went live. In May 2021, it was replaced in the competitive map pool by Ancient.

The latest patch notes also introduced a few changes to Overpass and a minor adjustment to Ancient. On top of that, it fixed several bugs and should make gameplay smoother.

