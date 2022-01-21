Valve launches Dreams and Nightmares case in CS:GO

A total of 17 new skins have been added to the game.

The new Dreams and Nightmares case has finally arrived in the latest Counter-Strike update.

The case contains 17 skins created by community designers. The contest to develop the skins was unveiled in July 2021 with $1 million at stake, which was intended to be shared equally with the winners.

In November 2021, though, Valve increased the prize to a whopping $1.7 million. Overall, there were more than 15,000 submissions for the Dreams and Nightmares case.

Almost every weapon has received a skin with the new case, with AWP and Galil AR being the few exceptions. Still, the most popular weapons in the game, including the AK-47, M4A1-S, and USP-S, all got a new look. As the name of the case suggests, the new skins have a psychedelic and dreamy vibe. You can check them out here.

Today’s update also brings some changes to Insertion 2. The developers have fixed minor graphical issues and have made amendments to several areas of the map, changing their sizes or colors.

This is the second CS:GO update this week. On Tuesday, Valve tweaked some other minor problems and added official support to Flick Stick, one of the newest features on Steam.