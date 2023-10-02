Valve dev reveals the purpose behind that annoying date, time watermark in CS2

You’ve probably booted up CS2 over the weekend, started exploring the HUD and interface, and then realized the date and time are wrong. Or so it seems. Yes, players have been looking for a way to disable this watermark, but one dev has suggested it might be worth keeping on.

Valve dev John McDonald explained on Oct. 1 that the time and date are simply so the team knows precisely what build of the game you are playing on. This information is incredibly helpful when it comes to reporting bugs and having them fixed in a timely fashion.

With this being the case, McDonald urged players to keep the information visible when sending bug reports. Of course, some people might be desperate to get rid of it, and for those people, there is a simple way to achieve this.

All you need to do is activate the console in CS2 and type “r_show_build_info 0”. It’s that simple. After doing this, you should no longer see the build information, but we’d suggest that if you do encounter a bug, quickly enable it and share that information in your report to help out the devs.

The setting will be remembered, but if you happen to send a bug report or post a video somewhere, it’s super helpful if the version string is present—thanks! https://t.co/zXv5JQtPEn — John McDonald (@basisspace) October 1, 2023

Bugs are a necessary part of any new game release, and CS2 is no exception. Despite spending months in an expanding beta, the game still has plenty of problems now it’s fully available, so you’ll probably be reporting a bug or two during your time gaming.

The community has been extremely vocal pointing out the new release issues, with many dubbing the game rushed.

We expect a lot of the bigger issues in CS2 to be remedied in the coming weeks now that players are flooding the game’s servers. If you haven’t yet had a chance to try out the next evolution of Counter-Strike, CS2 is available to play right now on Steam.

