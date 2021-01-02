The AWP sniper rifle is one of the most iconic weapons in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

This one-hit kill machine is the most important power weapon in competitive CS:GO due to how dangerous it is at mid to long range, and how expensive it is to purchase. Considering the key role the AWP plays in the game, it is no surprise that many players cherish their AWP skins above most other weapons in the game.

There are some incredible AWP skins available to unlock in crates or purchase on the community market. Skins range from intricate fantasy and sci-fi portraits to ornately patterned designs and beyond. No matter what you personal taste, or budget, you can find an AWP skin that will help spruce up your CS:GO loadout.

Without further adieu, here are the best AWP skins in CS:GO.

Medusa

Medusa is one of the most popular and expensive AWP skins available in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. It was first added to the game in 2015 in the Gods and Monsters collection.

The stock of this rifle skin features a vibrant, stylized portrait of the Greek mythological being, Medusa, who turns anyone who looks at her into stone. The portrait of Medusa is highly dramatized and interesting to look at. Unfortunately, you can only see her face when you inspect your rifle. But even with that drawback, this is still one of the coolest skin designs in all of CS:GO.

If you want to purchase the Medusa AWP for yourself, it will run you anywhere from $1,000 up to $2,000 depending on the quality of the skin and the fluctuations of the market.

Dragon Lore

The Dragon Lore is one of the most legendary skins in Counter-Strike. It was first added to the game in the Cobblestone collection in 2014.

The skin features a golden and bronze shaded stock. An epic fantasy dragon mural is scrawled across the field of bright metal. The details are what makes this skin great. The dragon's neck is made up of a Celtic knot pattern, and his fire is incorporated seamlessly into the color design on the front of the stock. The scope and barrel feature a check board pattern, with a slight gradient from green to orange on the barrel.

You can no longer get the Dragon Lore in cases. This weapon was available in the Cobblestone collection, but Cobblestone is no longer in the competitive map pool, so you can’t actually get cases from that collection as in game drops. Due to its rarity, purchasing a Dragon lore will cost you at least $2,200—even for the lowest end variants.

Gungnir

The Gungnir AWP comes from The Norse collection and features a very similar aesthetic as the Dragon Lore, but with a blue and grey color palette and an arrow instead of a dragon. Much like the Dragon Lore, it features some Celtic-inspired patterns on the stock. There is also a swirly pattern added to the scope itself. The coolest feature on this rifle is its pearlescent finish, which makes the colors and reflections on the rifle to change between blue and purple based on the ambient lighting conditions around the map.

This rifle skin will cost you about the same as the dragon lore, costing upwards of $2,200 for a factory new version.

The Prince

The Prince was added to CS:GO in 2019 along with the Canals collection. This skin features an Italian-inspired ornate design along the stock. That high class pattern is complimented by unique and interesting patterns on the scope and barrel. The grip itself is crafted out of brass and features its own elegant engravings.

On the side, above the magazine, there is an engraved banner that reads “Pax tibi, Marce, evangelista meus.” This phrase is Latin for "Peace be to you, Mark, my evangelist." This quote is about the patron saint of Venice, Mark the Evangelist, and has been tied to the royalty of Venice for hundreds of years. This quote is fitting for this princely AWP skin.

The Prince AWP skin is very rare and difficult to find. A factory new version of this weapon can run you as much as $2,500 if you can find someone who will sell you one.

Graphite

Graphite was first added to CS:GO back in 2013 in the Bravo collection. It is a subdued skin in comparison to many of the bright, visually detailed skins on this list, but what it lacks in flash it makes up in class.

The gray scale geometric design which covers the stock of the AWP is well-executed, and it contrasts well with the jet black scope and barrel. The pattern also interacts with light in a convincing way, which makes this skin more visually interesting. As an added bonus, this skin even looks good on some of the lower quality versions of the skin.

This skin is pretty affordable as AWP skins go, coming in at around $95 for a factory new version.

Oni Taiji

The Oni Taiji is another iconic AWP skin. "Oni Taiji" means "demon extermination" in Japanese. This rifle features a graphical depiction of a man facing his demons in a traditional Japanese illustration style. The barrel and scope of the weapon feature a purple and gold color palette which compliments the reds, yellows, and purple color scheme features on the stock. This skin is one of the coolest, most detailed skins in the entire game.

A factory new version of the Oni Taiji skin will cost you around $300 on the low end. So although this skin isn't as expensive as the Dragon Lore or Prince, it will still cost you a pretty penny to own.

Hyper Beast

The Hyper Beast is another graphical art skin which features the depiction of an other worldly beast. This skin was first added to the workshop in early 2015 before being released as part of the Falchion collection later that same year.

The art on the side of this rifle is very colorful, featuring some great contrast due to its well-composed psychedelic color palette. If you look closely, you will also notice that the design also extends to the scope, which is a nice included detail. This is also one of the few skins on this list that looks pretty good in the well-worn variant.

This weapon is affordable too. You can pick up a field tested version for around $30, or you can splurge for a factory new variant for only $75. This is one of the most affordable skins on this list and is definitely worth considering if you are looking for a cool AWP that won’t break the bank.

Wildfire

The Wildfire AWP skin was released in the CS:GO 20th Anniversary collection. This unique weapon features a beautiful crimson and grey matte finish. Emblazoned on the stock of this rifle is a beautiful, fiery phoenix rushing toward the barrel of the gun.

Although this weapon skin is well-designed and looks great during gameplay, it has been overlooked by many players. As a result, you can pick up a mid-tier version of this skin for around $45 and the factory new variant for around $100. It's not the most affordable skin on this list, but it is a top-tier skin that won't break the bank.

Neo-Noir

The AWP Neo-Noir skin is one of the most beautiful skins in the game. First added in 2018 with the Danger Zone collection, this neo-noir comic book-styled skin features a graphical depiction of two women across the stock, scope, and barrel of the weapon. The cyberpunk feel of this gun is very unique and owners of this weapon may find themselves inspecting their AWP more often due to the beautiful art depicted in this skin.

On top of being one of the coolest illustrations in the game, you can purchase a factory new version of Neo-Noir as low as $50, making it one of the best budget options on this list. If you are into stylized, neo-noir comics, you should definitely consider the AWP Neo-Noir.

Fever Dream

The AWP Fever Dream skin was added to Counter-Strike with the Spectrum collection in 2017. This skin was originally a workshop skin first uploaded to Steam in 2016.

Fever Dream features so many little details that elevate it. This skin uses a homemade, punk aesthetic. The stock of the weapon is littered with pink and blue graffiti which looks like it has been added throughout many years of use. The rough look of this design adds to its charm. If you're looking for a gritty, punk inspired skin, this is a cool one to check out.

This skin is also the cheapest on the list, costing around $10 to buy a factory new version. So if you are just looking for an affordable skin that brings a unique and fun flair to your AWP, the Fever Dream might be for you.

Fade

The AWP Fade was added as part of the Control collection in December 2020. This weapon features a chrome finish with a gradient that moves from purple to pink to gold. The design of this weapon is minimalist, featuring just the gradient on the stock with a standard black scope and black barrel.

Since this gun skin is so new, there haven’t been many drops of it compared to the weapon skins that have been around for a while. So if you want to buy the AWP Fade, it’s going to run you around $1,500 for a factory new version, at least until the supply increases.