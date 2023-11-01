Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyljev needs little introduction to those in the esports space as a whole, let alone in Counter-Strike. The Ukrainian master is best known for his work with Natus Vincere (NAVI), joining the organization in 2016. It was a match made in heaven.

But following his surprise decision to step away from competitive play shortly after the launch of Counter-Strike 2, and with NAVI signing a replacement in the form of Ihor “w0nderful” Zhdanov, many wonder whether s1mple will don the yellow-and-black again.

In the case he doesn’t, we’ve put together a collection of s1mple’s greatest moments in NAVI—from cheeky knife kills to godlike clutch rounds that cemented the Ukrainian as one of Counter-Strike’s greatest.

S1mple’s best CS:GO plays with NAVI

ESL Pro League Season 4, 2016: Where it all began

While it was nothing flashy, his time at NAVI doesn’t begin without, well, the beginning. S1mple debuted for the Ukrainian organization way back in 2016 with ESL Pro League Season 4 against a G2 lineup sporting the likes of ScreaM, shox, and RpK.

Plenty of fans hyped this series but it was a fairly standard debut for the Untertaker posting 24 kills and a 1.33 HLTV rating. From here, however, he would begin to cement himself as a Counter-Strike legend.

IEM Global Challenge 2020: s1mple the blademaster

Ever the entertainer, s1mple’s aptitude with the knife sees him score many humiliating kills (and a subsequent cash boost for himself and NAVI’s economy on the server). However, nothing he’s done with a knife quite matches that of his effort at the IEM Global Challenge in 2020.

Dropping into Nuke’s Vent as a CT early into the round, he hung onto the ladder with his knife at the ready. FURIA, who set up and rushed into the vents through a smoke, were caught completely unawares. In the end, s1mple and NAVI walk away with the pistol round and an extra $3,000 for their CT side.

PGL Antwerp Major EU RMR: Definition of confidence

Talk about bringing down the best in style. S1mple was already 11-1 with NAVI up 6-0 at the PGL Antwerp Major’s European qualifier but was called upon to clutch out against three Vitality players including 2023’s best ZywOo.

Not only did he steal away the round and keep NAVI rolling on the T side, but he also did so with two no-scopes. Look up confidence in the dictionary, folks, and you’ll probably find this clip.

IEM Katowice 2020: A masterclass in combat AWPing

“One in his name, number one in the game.” Couldn’t put it better myself, Machine, with s1mple pulling off this utterly ridiculous one-vs-four on Dust 2 at Katowice in 2020.

With flamie and Perfecto brought down and s1mple stuck up close on Long, the Undertaker did what he does best, putting together a flurry of fast kills up close. A no-scope and a flick up to the A site on Stewie to complete the quad kill showcases the AWPer’s talent in combat AWPing.

IEM Cologne 2021: Wait, that isn’t ScreaM?

Everyone knows about ‘edshot machine ScreaM and his one-tap antics, but s1mple did his best to emulate the Belgian master in this ridiculous IEM Cologne 2021 round against G2.

To add insult to injury, he hunted for and eliminated the final player huNter to make it an ace—his fourth for the tournament—setting a new record for most aces at a single IEM Cologne event. People forget this guy’s good with the rifle too and not just the AWP.

ESL One New York 2019: The $4,750 Decoy

If the double knife kill against FURIA wasn’t humiliating enough for you, how about an AWP decoy clutch? Liquid’s Nitr0 was left to take on s1mple alone at ESL One New York in 2019, with the Ukrainian player having to retake Dust 2’s B bombsite.

With the door smoked off, s1mple decided the very obvious B Window was the play, but not before attempting to fake out nitr0 by throwing his AWP over the bombsite wall first. It worked like a charm, and nitr0 was left to pick his jaw up off the floor as s1mple wiped him out and defused.

BLAST Premier Spring Final 2021: The Undertaker takes four

BLAST Premier Spring Finals and the semi-final was down to the wire. NAVI held map point but with s1mple in a one-vs-four and with NAVI’s money in tatters, overtime was all but certain.

Enter the Undertaker, who took down two on the site and then spun for a 180-degree third kill, allowing him to plant the bomb and reposition. AmanEK made it to the bombsite and stuck the defuse but s1mple wouldn’t have it, swinging out with 0.24 seconds left to eliminate the Frenchman and book his team’s ticket in the grand final—which they’d ultimately lose to Gambit.

Near miss #1: A godlike spray transfer

Now, a couple of near-misses that, would he have landed, surely will have ranked among the most absurd clutches to come out of professional CS:GO. Against NRG at StarLadder’s i-League, s1mple needed to find four kills to cancel out the American squad’s retake attempt.

He would find all four—including a bonkers third kill with a spray transfer—but NRG’s CeRq held the defuse just long enough to win the round first. Lucky.

Near miss #2: The weapon swap that nearly was

Up next, the round that could have been. Nothing could split ENCE and NAVI in 2019’s IEM Katowice semifinal, but the Finnish squad lifted to wipe out NAVI’s A-site take leaving s1mple alone with no time on the clock.

S1mple stepped up, finding two quick trades with the AWP then switched to an AK to spray down sergej through the Ticketbooth wall, grabbing the bomb and planting with seconds on the clock. He then made the leap to CT, spotting xseveN, before swinging and going for an epic final kill.

It wasn’t to be as xseveN brought down the Ukrainian and put an end to NAVI’s reign, but imagine if he hits that shot.

ESL One Cologne 2019: The missed knife kill

Sometimes, however, the showboating can be a bit too much. S1mple pulled out the knife yet again with NAVI up 15-11, swiping at and nearly killing nitr0. This left “Captain America” in a one-vs-two to save the map so many could be forgiven for letting s1mple try and have a bit of fun.

But when nitr0 pulled off the clutch, saw Liquid through to an overtime win, and ultimately snatched the series from NAVI in three maps, s1mple’s “highlight” becomes a bit of a stain on an otherwise amazing selection of clips. It was entertaining nonetheless.