Snax claims one of CS:GO’s biggest records from JW right on the eve of CS2

CS:GO is slowly coming to an end with the release of Counter-Strike 2 imminent. But this hasn’t stopped pro players from reaching new milestones, with veteran Snax snatching a record over the weekend.

The Polish player has now overtaken retired legend JW’s record of overall kills in CS:GO history. Snax now has 43,531 kills, with the Swede holding onto second place with 43,474 kills according to HLTV.

It’s likely Snax will stay at the top until the esports scene transitions to CS2. He’s still an active player, currently competing under Pompa Team’s banner. The team won the PGE Polish Esport League Supercup this Sunday.

JW will be lucky to stay on the podium. The Swede retired on Aug. 15 and is currently chased by Eternal Fire’s XANTARES and BIG’s tasbeN, who are less than 1,500 kills short. Given there’s still no official release date for CS2, and the summer is coming to an end, they could still catch the former Fnatic player.

The game was officially announced on March 23 and is set to launch this summer. But, so far, no further details have been revealed from developers Valve.

Leakers, however, found information that suggests the game will come out on or before Sept. 23. It’s best to take it with a grain of salt, but we’re tired of waiting and quietly keeping our fingers crossed it’s true.

