One of CS:GO’s most decorated pros has retired due to ‘lack of motivation’

Legendary CS:GO player flusha has hung up his mouse and keyboard on Aug. 15 after an 11-year career.

Although flusha has spent the last two years of his career playing in tier-two and tier-three tournaments with GORILLAZ and later EYEBALLERS, he retires as one of the most decorated CS:GO pros of all time due to his prime years with Fnatic. The Swede won three Majors—DreamHack Winter in November 2013, ESL One Katowice in March 2015, and ESL One Cologne in August 2015—under the Fnatic banner, on top of also winning numerous other tier-one trophies.

Olofmeister is Fnatic’s best-ever CS:GO player, but flusha isn’t too far behind. The Swede was so good to the point that several members of the CS:GO community thought he was cheating in his early years, but it was simply a witchhunt.

📝 NEWS



Even though we knew this day would come it is with tears in our eyes we are writing this.

One of the best to ever play the game has decided to retire from the scene.

Thank you for everything, @flusha. ❤️



📄 Read the full statement on our website, link ⬇️ #TACKFLUSHA pic.twitter.com/5nDd1Q7344 — EYEBALLERS (@EYEBALLERS) August 15, 2023

“For some time now I have felt a lack of motivation and also I’ve been having less and less fun while playing,” flusha said in an official statement. “I also felt that EYEBALLERS needed some new blood so it was a mix of a lot, but I’ve been thinking about this for the last year and once you get these thoughts maybe it’s right not to try to push it even more than what’s already done.”

Several CS:GO pros thanked flusha for all he did for the game throughout his professional career, which involved donating money so FalleN and fer’s KabuM could fight for a spot at the ESL One Katowice Major in 2015. Curiously enough, FalleN and fer went on to win back-to-back Majors in 2016 after getting more opportunities in 2015.

Flusha won’t be involved in esports for the foreseeable future as he said he wishes to transition to a streamer role under the EYEBALLERS banner, which is an old-school tag he brought back to life with the help of his former Fnatic teammate JW in 2022.

