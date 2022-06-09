EYEBALLERS revival: JW and flusha create new esports org to support young CS:GO players in Sweden

"Our long-term vision is to take back a legacy brand and make Swedish fans proud once again," JW said.

Three-time Major winners Jesper “JW” Wecksell and Robin “flusha” Rönnquist have teamed up to co-found a new esports organization called EYEBALLERS, a tag that was used in the late 1990s and during the 2000s for Counter-Strike and Quake teams.

The legendary Swedish duo will continue playing with up-and-coming players Anton “⁠Sapec⁠” Palmgren, Casper “⁠SHiNE⁠” Wennerberg, and Leo Svedjehed. They were attending tournaments under the name Hellslayers before flusha and JW revived EYEBALLERS.

“We are very excited to bring back EYEBALLERS and use it as a platform to develop Swedish Counter-Strike and help develop talents to new levels,” JW said. “Our long-term vision is to take back a legacy brand and make Swedish fans proud once again.”

The goal of EYEBALLERS, according to flusha, is to provide help to the young players in Sweden to reach the bigger leagues, while they’re also aiming to reach the top of the CS:GO world rankings. Flusha and JW had been playing with ⁠Sapec, SHiNE, and Svedjehed since February 2022 but they’re yet to play in a relevant tier-one or tier-two tournament. EYEBALLERS is focused only on Counter-Strike and will not sign teams for other esports.

There has been a clear effort in the Swedish CS:GO scene to provide a platform for up-and-coming players to display their talent after teams like Ninjas in Pyjamas and Fnatic recycled talent for years. NiP, for example, started an academy project named Young Ninjas in December 2020, and multiple players already made their way to the first team as stand-ins.

JW, flusha, Sapec, SHiNE, and Svedjehed will debut under the newly-founded EYEBALLERS banner at the Swedish tournament Svenska Elitserien from June 10 to 11.