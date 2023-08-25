CS2 players are in love with one ‘beautiful’ change from CS:GO

Counter-Strike 2 is expected to bring tons of subtle changes to the franchise, and players are absolutely in love with one they’ve found out about recently.

One of the recent discussions on Aug. 24 on CS Reddit was about the muzzle flash in CS2, which caught the attention of the players. One of them created a comparison between the upcoming game and CS:GO, where they proved it’s visible in CS2, but nothing too flashy, and others immediately loved it.

“Way better in CS2 than it was in CS:GO,” the top comment reads. “That looks fucking beautiful,” another one added.

All in all, players praised the new muzzle flash effect despite the fact a lot of people are going to play with low settings to get the best performance. As a result, most of them might not even realize there’s such a thing as a muzzle flash in CS. In CS:GO, as the video above showcases, it was practically non-existent.

This is one of numerous changes coming to the series with CS2. The developers from Valve made sure to introduce and revamp both minor and major aspects, which should make the game feel truly fresh.

We need to wait for the game to eventually release and see for ourselves how some significant changes, like switching to MR12, will impact the gameplay, though some pro players already have opinions about them. When it comes to minor, cosmetic updates like this, we’re not going to lie—we are all up for them.

