Dupreeh explains why he can’t be an IGL in CS2

CS:GO‘s most decorated professional player dupreeh isn’t interested in following the steps of other great players from Denmark and becoming an in-game leader, a common transition for veterans.

One would argue that anyone who won five CS:GO Majors like dupreeh is smart enough to be a dedicated shot-caller. But, according to the Dane, he isn’t the best fit for the IGL role.

“I think I am too dumb to in-game lead actually,” dupreeh said in an interview with HLTV’s podcast on Aug. 23. “The [IGL] role has never been my strong asset in Counter-Strike so I don’t think that would be a wise choice for me.”

The Dane is 30 years old and has been an entry fragger for most of his career, which is a role that calls for sharp mechanical skills. Taking the IGL role often stretches a player’s career as the captain generally doesn’t have to grab many kills and is more focused on making the other four players shine.

While the Dane doesn’t want to make the transition to IGL, he told HLTV that he wants to play CS2 professionally and that being a father hasn’t affected his plans like the community thinks.

“I don’t feel like I am finished,” dupreeh said. “Honestly, I am super addicted to the whole process of working with a team, continuing to get better, lifting trophies, and competing to be the best. A lot of people seem to think that whenever you turn 30 and you get a kid, there is definitely no room to play Counter-Strike and that’s definitely not the case.”

Dupreeh finds himself in a tough spot at the moment as he was moved to Vitality’s bench in June, one month after helping Vitality win the BLAST Paris Major and securing his fifth Major trophy, to make room for the arrival of the young star Shahar “flameZ” Shushan.

About the author