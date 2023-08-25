NAVI legend wants to make a comeback in CS2: ‘I still have something to show’

Egor “⁠flamie⁠” Vasilyev, one of the most victorious CS:GO players ever, is currently playing tier-three tournaments, but he hasn’t given up on returning to tier-one and competing among the world’s best.

The former NAVI player hopes to see greener pastures once the CS2 competitive cycle kicks off after the worldwide release this summer.

“Of course, I’m not happy to be in tier three,” flamie said in an interview with HLTV on Aug. 25. “I want to come back, and I think that I still have something to show, but we will see in CS2 probably. “I think that my experience will help in CS2. And also for myself, I think that shooting in CS2 is maybe a little bit easier because it’s a different hitbox.”

Flamie has been away from the spotlights since departing NAVI in 2021. Photo via StarLadder

Once one of the most feared CS:GO riflers in the world, flamie is now playing supportive roles for a new team called CYBERSHOKE. The Russian rifler aside, CYBERSHOKE is packed with youngsters, and flamie is more focused on passing his experience to the new generation. He said that unless something extraordinary happens, he’ll be playing with them in CS2 as well.

This, however, doesn’t take anything away from flamie’s career. He played for NAVI between 2015 and 2021, and helped them to win numerous prestigious trophies, such as ESL One Cologne in July 2018, IEM Katowice in March 2020, BLAST Premier Global Final in January 2021, and ESL One New York in October 2016. On top of that, flamie is also a three-time CS:GO Major finalist.

Flamie isn’t the only CS:GO veteran aspiring for a comeback in CS2. F0rest, a truly Counter-Strike legend, is also on the lookout for a team to compete in the new game.

