Smooya, Edward form teams for Ukrainian charity CS:GO showmatch

There will be an English and an Ukrainian broadcast for this match.

Legendary Counter-Strike player Ioann “⁠Edward⁠” Sukhariev will be in charge of Team Ukraine against Owen “smooya” Butterfield’s Team Europe in a best-of-three showmatch today that will benefit the not-for-profit organization Ukraine South Freedom.

Edward will team up with current Natus Vincere rifler Viktor “⁠sdy⁠” Orudzhev, former NAVI Junior player Daniil “⁠headtr1ck⁠” Valitov, Oleksandr “⁠s1mple⁠” Kostyliev’s brother and creative director at NAVI Alexey Kostylev, and Ukrainian streamer Diana Rice. Smooya, on the other hand, will be playing alongside former Astralis Talent player Frederik “⁠Fessor⁠” Sørensen, former NAVI player and current streamer Arseny “⁠ceh9⁠” Trynozhenko, Ukrainian soccer star Yevhen Konoplyanka, and Ukrainian streamer Slevin “⁠Kyivstoner⁠” Dadyan.

The showmatch will kick off today at 12pm CT and the teams will play on Dust II, Inferno, and Mirage. All three maps will be played regardless of whether a team wins the first two maps. The spectators can donate directly to the charity during the best-of-three and the funds raised will go to Ukrainian refugee families, according to HLTV.

The Ukrainian stream will be held on ceh9’s Twitch channel, while former CS:GO player turned analyst and commentator Jacob “⁠Pimp⁠” Winneche will broadcast the action on his own Twitch channel.

This will be the second showmatch in recent weeks that Edward has formed a team to participate and help with gathering funds for Ukrainian charity. The former NAVI player defeated Yegor “markeloff” Markelov’s team on Sept. 23 in a similar bout.