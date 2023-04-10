S1mple says broadcast talent ‘don’t understand’ Counter-Strike, shares key to success in FPS games

A lot of fans praise the CS:GO commentators for the job they do at professional tournaments whether it’s casting or analysis, but according to s1mple, the greatest player ever, they don’t know how FPS games work.

“I listen to English and Russian-speaking analysts and casters, and I came to the conclusion that they do not understand how Counter-Strike works at all,” s1mple said on his Telegram channel following the conclusion of BLAST Paris Major Europe RMR A. “I’ve been playing for 10 years, and they did the same for 20 years or studied the game, and they still don’t know how FPS games work.”

S1mple has been part of CS:GO‘s competitive scene since 2013 and has evolved into the best player in the world since joining NAVI in 2016. Since then, the Ukrainian was named the best player by specialized media HLTV in three different years, named the player of the decade by ESL, and won numerous titles, including the PGL Stockholm Major in 2021.

Unlike what many people think, though, mechanical skill is not the key to success in FPS games. The key, according to s1mple, is to be capable of outplaying an opponent with your mind, instead.

“There are CS, VALORANT, and CoD: Warzone, and for me, they are more or less the same thing,” s1mple said on Telegram. “Not shooting-wise, as the game mechanics are always different, but understanding how a person thinks and makes a decision is fundamental to me. When you can outplay your opponent using your mind, this is the key to success of any FPS game. This is one of the tips to remember for the rest of your life: in any game, no matter which one, everything is decided by your brain.”

S1mple has recently helped NAVI secure a spot in BLAST Paris Major, the final Valve-sponsored event for CS:GO ahead of Counter-Strike 2‘s imminent full release this summer in May. The CIS team will join the event alongside seven other squads once the Legends Stage kicks off.