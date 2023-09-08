S1mple loses rating points in CS2’s Premier despite phenomenal match performance

Apparently, you can lose rating points in CS2’s Premier mode even if you drop a 30-bomb and don’t lose the match. This is at least what happened to CS:GO superstar s1mple on Sept. 6.

S1mple has been streaming a lot of CS2 games since the Aug. 31 update and couldn’t believe it when he lost 57 points in Premier despite the 30 frags he got in a Vertigo match, which were crucial for his team to tie the game 15-15. In CS2’s Premier mode, players are given a visible rating after they win their first 10 matches, and they lose or win points after matches.

Though it seems that the rating system was too harsh on s1mple in this case, it’s possible the system calculated that he and his team should have won the match, and therefore getting only a tie could be a subpar result. But, for some fans, the individual performance should be taken into consideration to avoid cases like s1mple’s.

“Why is it so hard to start using personal performance, every esport title punishes cheating, AFK, or bad performance while CS:GO is the most forgiving title for people who should not play competition at all,” one Redditor wrote.

The downside of taking individual performance into consideration, however, is that it causes a lot of players to play overly safe and not go for unfavorable individual gun fights as it could hurt their stats. I’ve seen this happen a lot when Gamers Club, a third-party matchmaking service in South America, adjusted Elo based on individual stats and not on wins or losses.

We’re only in the first week of Premier in CS2, and although the mode has brought a breath of fresh air to competitive Counter-Strike, players are already getting tired of some players with bad attitudes. Any feedback that Valve can collect, especially from pros like s1mple, can help the developers make adjustments in the future.

