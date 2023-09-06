CS2 players are already fed up with bad attitudes in Premier mode

It’s been less than a week since Valve added Premier to the CS2 beta and although the mode is supposed to bring a breath of fresh air to the game’s competitive matchmaking, the community is already complaining Premier is flooded with negativity and toxicity.

In Premier, players are given a rating after they win 10 matches, and can compete in global, regional, and friends leaderboards. The mode also has a pick-and-ban map phase, meaning you queue for it without knowing what map you’ll play, which definitely makes games more challenging.

But, instead of using Premier to learn other maps in CS2, a lot of players are making matches insufferable even before they start, at least according to what players said on Reddit on Sept. 6. Some of the most-seen issues players are witnessing in their games include:

Players using voice chat to complain about how the veto was done, tilting the rest of the team before the match even starts.

Queue dodging after the map is chosen.

Players using voice chat to complain a map is bad.

Players flaming others for not playing well on a map they’re not so familiar with instead of keeping the atmosphere positive and offering tips.

Although I haven’t see much negativity in CS2‘s Premier thus far, this is likely because I mostly only play with my friends instead of facing solo queue or even duo queue.

If you’re getting tilted because of the toxicity in Premier, try inviting at least a couple of friends to play some games with you, and your experience will probably be better.

It’s our duty, though, to strive to be better teammates. When the community realizes this and Valve makes adjustments to Premier over time, the mode will have everything it needs to be the number one destination of everyone who enjoys competitive Counter-Strike, and there’ll be no need to pay to play on third-party platforms to get a better matchmaking experience.

About the author