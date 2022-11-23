Ropz pulls off OP play on Mirage to break OG’s momentum at BLAST Premier Fall Final

FaZe’s CS:GO star ropz made a game-changing play versus OG at BLAST Premier Fall Final on Mirage today.

OG were comfortably beating FaZe 5-0 in the first half of Mirage when ropz helped to end up their streak. The Estonian star made a silent sneaky drop near the A ramp while both teams were running their default and completely caught OG’s rifler Maciej “F1KU” Miklas off guard. The CT player didn’t hear ropz make a single noise near him and was killed while holding a grenade near the choke point.

Even the casters were surprised ropz made the drop without any noise. “How did he get down without anyone realizing, I can’t believe he snuck up on the high ground,” Anders Blume said.

This opening kill ropz got over F1KU helped FaZe win their first round on Mirage and start putting pressure on OG’s CT side economy. The dominant CT side that was painted in that first half of Mirage actually end up the other way around, with FaZe winning their T side by 9-6. OG only won one more round after ropz pulled off that sneaky play.

This wasn’t the first time ropz used this silent drop near A ramp on Mirage. The Estonian used it against the very same OG in August during BLAST Premier Fall Groups. Ropz is known for looking out for different plays he can make to have an edge against his opponents like this silent drop or new grenade lineups.