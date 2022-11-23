How to do ropz’s overpowered silent drop on CS:GO’s Mirage

FaZe Clan star ropz, one of the best CS:GO players in the world, has mastered how to drop silently when playing as a terrorist near the A Ramp on Mirage.

Usually, the terrorist holding a CT push on A Ramp waits up there and only drops with the usage of a Flashbang, but ropz has learned how to drop without making any noise. The Estonian used this play with great success against OG at the BLAST Premier Fall Final and was rewarded with a free kill against Maciej “F1KU” Miklas, who had no clue ropz had dropped from the high ground near A Ramp.

Related: Ropz pulls off OP play on Mirage to break OG’s momentum at BLAST Premier Fall Final

This wasn’t the first time that ropz has pulled off this silent drop on Mirage. He showed it for the first time in August against the very same OG and CS:GO analyst NartOutHere has made a video showing how you, the average CS:GO player, can mimic this play and get some easy frags during PUGs.

How to do ropz’s OP silent drop on Mirage

To make the silent drop near Mirage’s A Ramp, you want to crouch on the catwalk while facing a rock that’s on the ground. After you do this, you’ll have to aim toward the white stain on the wall on your left. Then, all you have to do is stand up and run pressing W and A at the same time to perform the sneaky drop.

NartOutHere detailed how you can do this trick in this video.

As it is with any CS:GO trick, it’s better if you practice this silent drop on an offline server to master it before trying to make the play in your matchmaking games. Once you get a better grasp of how to do this trick, you can use it to catch the CT watching A Ramp on Mirage off guard like ropz did with F1KU.