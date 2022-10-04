Now with Vitality lifting trophies, there's no stopping him.

Vitality’s Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen has etched his name into the history books, being the first and only player to make $2 million USD in prizes for all tournaments throughout his Counter-Strike: Global Offensive career.

From his time starting professionally with 3DMAX all the way to his Astralis glory days and to now on the recent trophy-lifting Vitality roster, dupreeh has had a career filled with highs and lows.

The vast majority of his wins have been through Danish org Astralis, with French outfit Vitality finally pushing him over the $2 million benchmark.

Vitality’s recent success in ESL Pro League Season 16 has solidified dupreeh as one of the best talents to emerge from the Danish CSGO scene, with his success transferring to other teams along the way.

According to Liquipedia, dupreeh has won $2,035,723 across his entire career.

Dupreeh’s success in Counter-Strike

Here’s a list of all the tournaments dupreeh has won: