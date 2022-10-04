Vitality’s Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen has etched his name into the history books, being the first and only player to make $2 million USD in prizes for all tournaments throughout his Counter-Strike: Global Offensive career.
From his time starting professionally with 3DMAX all the way to his Astralis glory days and to now on the recent trophy-lifting Vitality roster, dupreeh has had a career filled with highs and lows.
The vast majority of his wins have been through Danish org Astralis, with French outfit Vitality finally pushing him over the $2 million benchmark.
Vitality’s recent success in ESL Pro League Season 16 has solidified dupreeh as one of the best talents to emerge from the Danish CSGO scene, with his success transferring to other teams along the way.
According to Liquipedia, dupreeh has won $2,035,723 across his entire career.
Dupreeh’s success in Counter-Strike
Here’s a list of all the tournaments dupreeh has won:
- CCS Kick-off Season Finals (TSM) – $75,000
- FACEIT League 2015 Stage 1 Finals (TSM) – $34,000
- Fragbite Masters Season 4 Finals (TSM) – $60,000
- Faceit League 2015 Stage 2 Finals at Dreamhack Valencia (TSM) – $40,000
- PGL Season 1 Finals (TSM) – $40,000
- ESC Season 2 Finals (Astralis) – $250,000
- ELEAGUE Major 2017 (Astralis) – $1,000,000
- IEM Katowice 2017 (Astralis) – $111,769
- Dreamhack Masters Marseille 2018 (Astralis) – $100,000
- ESL Pro League Season 7 Finals (Astralis) – $250,000
- ESC Season 5 Finals (Astralis) – $250,000
- ELEAGUE CS:GO Premier 2018 (Astralis) – $500,000
- FACEIT London Major 2018 (Astralis) – $500,000
- BLAST Pro Series Istanbul 2018 (Astralis) – $125,000
- IEM Chicago 2018 (Astralis) – $100,000
- ESC Season 6 Finals (Astralis) – $250,000
- ESL Pro League Season 8 Finals (Astralis) – $250,000
- Intel Grand Slam Prize (Astralis) – $1,000,000
- Blast Pro Series Lisbon 2018 (Astralis) – $125,000
- IEM Katowice 2019 (Astralis) – $500,000
- BLAST Pro Series Sao Paulo 2019 (Astralis) – $125,000
- Starladder Major Berlin 2019 (Astralis) – $500,000
- IEM Beijing 2019 (Astralis) – $125,000
- ECS Season 8 Finals (Astralis) – $225,000
- BLAST Pro Series Global Final 2019 (Astralis) – $350,000
- ESL Pro League Season 12 Europe (Astralis) – $99,000
- Dreamhack Masters Winter 2020 Europe (Astralis) – $60,000
- IEM Global Challenge 2020 (Astralis) – $200,000
- ESL Pro League Season 16 (Vitality) – $200,000