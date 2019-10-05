OG reportedly entering CS:GO with a lineup captained by Aleksib

OG is about to have a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, according to a report by French website 1pv.

The squad will be formed by ENCE’s Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen, Vitality’s Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt, HellRaisers’ Issa “ISSAA” Murad, North’s Valdemar “valde” Bjørn, and the newcomer Elias “Jamppi” Olkkonen from Finnish team SJ, if both parts reach an agreement. All the first three players are currently benched by their teams.

Aleksib and NBK- have been reportedly targeted by 100Thieves, who wants to enter CS:GO again. But it appears that the players decided to join OG as the 1pv’s report says that the organization already secured spots in two leagues, ESL Pro League season 11 and BLAST Premier. Both leagues are confirmed for 2020.

Aleksib recently declined a $1 million offer to play for Complexity because he didn’t want to move to the United States. He and all the four other players live in Europe, which makes a strong case for OG.

This would be an experienced squad since all of the players competed in the highest-level apart from Jammi. Aleksib led ENCE to win several titles last year and won BLAST Pro Series Madrid in May. He also helped the team to a second-place finish at the IEM Katowice Major in February.

OG has never had a CS:GO team before, but they are successful in another Valve game, Dota 2. The organization recently won The International 9 in August and became the first back-to-back champions of the most prestigious tournament in Dota.

If this deal goes through, OG will be the second big organization to enter in CS:GO recently. Evil Geniuses picked up NRG’s lineup last month and other big organizations like 100Thieves and Dignitas want in too.