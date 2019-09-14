BLAST Premier 2020 to feature best-of-three format and $4,250,000 prize pool

BLAST has revealed the format for its new Premier CS:GO Series for 2020, which will pit some of the best CS:GO teams in the world against each other in two seasons over the year.

In the spring and fall, the tournament will first split 12 teams into three groups of four. Each group will play through one week of competition, and the top two teams from each group will automatically be sent to the Season Finals.

BLAST Pro Series on Twitter BO3’s…everywhere. Any team can qualify. Any team can win. $1,000,000 to the winner of the Global Final. This is #BLASTPREMIER See you next year. https://t.co/p0oD1MoSat

Meanwhile, the remaining six teams will have to battle it out for the final two spots in the finals at the Showdown—the catch is, four more teams will be added to the Showdown as well.

The BLAST Premier is offering $500,000 for winners of each of the two season finals, with a grand prize of $1,000,000 for the 2020 global final. Across the year, the total prizing stands at $4,250,000.

Screengrab via BLAST Pro Series

The company is choosing to feature best-of-three’s throughout the tournament’s run, while also allowing any team to attempt to qualify for the Premier through play-ins.

BLAST has been under fire by fans due to its choice of tournament structure, but the Premier looks like the organization might be taking some strides towards what could be one of the most competitive tournament series of the year.