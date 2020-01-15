Nordavind completes its CS:GO roster with NaToSaphiX and HS

Norwegian organization Nordavind officially signed Niels-Christian “NaToSaphiX” Sillassen and Kevin “HS” Tarn to its main CS:GO team today.

Nordavind was down to only three players after Haris “H4RR3” Hadzic’s release and Håkon “hallzerk” Fjærli’s departure at the end of 2019, who will reportedly join Christopher “GeT_RighT” Alesund, Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg, and three former Ninjas in Pyjamas’ players on Dignitas.

Nordavind DNB on Twitter We can finally HLTV confirm that our new Nordic Counter-Strike-lineup will be: 🇳🇴 @rubinoeu 🇳🇴 @cromencsgo 🇩🇰 @tenzkiCSGO 🇩🇰 @natosaphix 🇪🇪 @hscsgo 🇩🇰 @dennisrytter – Coach We’re super excited to get started on the upcoming MDL season and future tournaments in the year to come! https://t.co/tMQxfIZM2Z

NaToSaphiX has been a free agent since he was released from Heroic in August 2019. He helped the Danish team rise through the world rankings and most recently won cs_summit five in December with mousesports when he temporarily replaced Özgur “woxic” Eker on the lineup.

HS, on the other hand, has been mostly competing in tier-two tournaments. He played on GamerLegion for six months in 2019 but was released in October because the organization wanted to build a full-Swedish lineup. The Estonian is known for his period with PENTA and OpTic Gaming between 2017 and 2018.

The other three players—Ruben “RUBINO” Villarroel, Jørgen “cromen” Robertsen, and Jesper “tenzki” Plougmann—have been playing together on Nordavind since March 2019 but haven’t found any success yet despite winning a slot for the upcoming ESEA MDL European season.

This roster is much more experienced now, though. NaToSaphiX showed on Heroic and mousesports that he’s more than capable of holding his own against tier-one teams and HS is a well-rounded rifler.

Nordavind will debut its new roster on Friday, Jan. 17 at the European open qualifier for DreamHack Open Anaheim.