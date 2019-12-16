Mousesports take down G2 at cs_summit 5 to win third trophy in a row

Mousesports couldn’t have finished their CS:GO season in a better way. The international squad added one more trophy to their shelf today as they defeated G2 Esports 2-1 in the cs_summit five grand finals.

Finn “karrigan” Andersen and crew have been unstoppable recently. It’s mousesports’ third trophy in a row after they won CS:GO Asia Championships in November and ESL Pro League season 10 finals in December.

Although cs_summit five isn’t the biggest championship in the world, mousesports’ win increased in value because the team’s coach Allan “Rejin” Petersen had to stand-in for karrigan in the last two maps of the finals. Karrigan had to leave the tournament to solve visa issues for EPICENTER, which will be played on Russia, starting on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Mousesports were already playing with Niels Christian “NaToSaphiX” Sillassen instead of their star Özgur “woxic” Eker, who had to skip the tournament because he failed to obtain a US visa.

BTS CS:GO on Twitter All hail King @RejinCS 👑 #cs_summit https://t.co/xF120J89c2

Mousesports won Mirage with karrigan by 19-17, lost Vertigo 16-1, and came back on Train 16-14. Rejin had played his last professional match in November of 2018, when he was coaching Tricked and stood in for a match at United Masters League. The coach had a couple of good rounds on Train and finished the series with 14 kills.

This win is also huge for NaToSaphiX, who’s a free agent since Heroic benched him in August 2018. The Danish AWPer may find a new home for the 2020 CS:GO season thanks to his solid performance at cs_summit five.

As for G2, today’s loss likely comes as an embarrassing result and one of the bigger upsets in CS:GO. This loss will most likely see the org make more roster changes for 2020 with the addition of more international players instead of French ones.

Mousesports will try to win their fourth championship at EPICENTER. They will face off against AVANGAR on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7am CT.