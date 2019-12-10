NaToSaphiX to stand in for woxic on mousesports at cs_summit 5

Mousesports won’t play with its full CS:GO lineup at cs_summit 5. Özgür “woxic” Eker will miss the event due to visa issues and mousesports will use Niels-Christian “NaToSaphiX” Sillassen as a stand-in, the organization announced today.

Mousesports were one of the favorites to win cs_summit five, which starts on Thursday, Dec. 12. The international squad led by Finn “karrigan” Andersen has won two LAN tournaments in a row, the CS:GO Asia Championships in November and most notably the ESL Pro League season 10 finals last weekend.

“While we can’t play with our main roster, we’ve decided to give NaTo the chance to prove himself in a top team,” mousesports said.

This will be a great opportunity for NaToSaphiX, who hasn’t played in a LAN tournament since he was released from Heroic in August. He’s played a few matches as a stand-in for smaller teams, such as Copenhagen Flames and Nordavind.

The best news for NaToSaphiX is that he’ll have an opportunity to be the primary sniper against some good teams, like FURIA, G2, and MIBR. And a lot of fans will tune in to cs_summit five to watch OG’s debut in CS:GO.

Mousesports didn’t specify the type of visa issues that woxic had. But this isn’t be the first time in 2019 that mousesports has been forced to play with a stand-in.

The legendary Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund stood in for Robin “ropz” Kool for an ECS season eight match against Virtus Pro when the Estonian faced travel issues after StarSeries i-League season eight.

Mousesports will play their first match at cs_summit five on Thursday at 11am CT against OG.