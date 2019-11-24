Mousesports take down ENCE to win CS:GO Asia Championships

Mousesports added one more trophy to their shelves after defeating ENCE 2-0 today to win CS:GO Asia Championships in Shanghai.

It was a disputed grand final overall, but David “frozen” Čerňanský and Özgür “woxic” Eker, two of mousesports’ young stars, stomped the Finns in both games.

The series kicked off on Train and the game was balanced until the second half. ENCE couldn’t hold mousesports’ executions, especially on the B bombsite. Frozen and woxic grabbed 23 kills each and helped mousesports to win 16-10.

Mousesports had a slow start on Inferno but later reacted to win the first half by 8-7. ENCE were up 11-8 until mousesports fixed their defensive setup and won eight rounds in a row to close the game 16-11. Woxic and frozen combined for 41 frags, but it was woxic that shined in a crucial round of the game.

woxic triple kill on the retake (Inferno) Clip of PGL Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by The_Real_Zenith

Mousesports had a remarkable run at CS:GO Asia Championships. They kicked the playoffs off by taking down Evil Geniuses in the quarterfinals. Earlier today, the team defeated TYLOO in the semifinals after recovering from a 15-8 deficit in the second map. Now, they take home the trophy with a win against ENCE.

This win comes as a turnaround for mousesports; they weren’t playing so well in the second part of the Counter-Strike season but have proved their capabilities today.

Here are the final standings for CS:GO Asia Championships: