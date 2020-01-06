F0rest reportedly set to join Dignitas, will be replaced on NiP by nawwk

Although there aren’t any CS:GO events until later this month, organizations are taking advantage of the offseason by adding new talent for their rosters.

CS:GO veteran Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg is set to leave Ninjas in Pyjamas, an organization he’s been under since 2012, for Dignitas, which is looking to get back into the esport after its swift exit in 2018. The move was originally reported by DBLTAP and later confirmed by 1pv.fr.

F0rest is reportedly set to join Dignitas with former NiP teammates Adam Friberg, Richard “Xizt” Landström, Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund, and AWPing newcomer Håkon “hallzerk” Fjærlih, who is set to join on a trial-basis.

NiP, on the other hand, has reportedly acquired 22-year-old Tim “nawwk ” Jonasson from GamerLegion to fill this void, according to 1pv.fr. Nawwk hasn’t played for a professional team and will have to step up immensely to fill the shoes of f0rest.

Finally, GamerLegion is reportedly set to sign ex-NiP AWPer William “draken” Sundin to replace nawwk.

It looks like NiP will be left without any core members from its historic lineups for the first time in the organization’s history. But the Swedish organization will look to build around up-and-coming talent to compete against the best in the world. Without the veteran presence and leadership that f0rest brings, it’s hard to see a world where NiP win trophies.

The new Dignitas lineup could bring back some of the old spark that made previous NiP lineups tick, especially paired with new talents.