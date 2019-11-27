Dignitas reportedly pursuing GeT_RiGhT to complete CS:GO roster

One of the best players in Counter-Strike history, Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund, could join Dignitas, according to a report from Jarek “DeKay” Lewis.

Dignitas is reportedly targeting the 29-year-old CS:GO veteran to complete its prospective roster. Alongside GeT_RiGhT, Dignitas is set to sign Adam Friberg, Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg, Richard “Xizt” Landström, and the already-acquired Håkon “hallzerk” Fjærli, according to DeKay.

This acquisition would reunite GeT_RiGhT with Xizt, friberg, and f0rest. This four-man roster, alongside Robin “Fifflaren” Johansson, won the ESL One: Cologne 2014 Major in emphatic fashion, beating the dominant Fnatic in the finals.

This core was dominant at the start of CS:GO in 2012, winning almost every event. GeT_RiGhT played an integral part in their famous 87-0 map win streak during this time.

But the Swedish rifler struggled individually near the end of his tenure with Ninjas in Pyjamas. NiP finished top-16 at the StarLadder Berlin Major 2019 in August, which was the final nail in the coffin for the veteran’s time with NiP. On Oct. 29, GeT_RiGhT stepped down from NiP after seven years with the organization.

GeT_RiGhT transitioned into free agency, which means he doesn’t require a buyout or transfer negotiations, unlike Xizt and f0rest. But if he’s acquired by Dignitas, he’ll be making his return to CS:GO after months of inactivity.

Dignitas revealed that it’d be returning to CS:GO in September following the organization’s exit from the esport last year.