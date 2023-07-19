Ninja opened 3 Counter-Strike knives in one day and it has Dr Disrespect fuming

If you’re a lucky CS:GO player, you’ve probably opened a knife sometime in your gaming career. Recently though, Ninja showcased what a real jackpot is after opening three knives in one day.

Even the streamer himself was in disbelief, and after pulling three knives, he roasted Dr Disrespect for never opening a single knife despite unlocking over 2,000 cases. It got Dr Disrespect fuming, though even he himself admitted his poor knife opening record.

How crazy is it that I got 3 knives in a day and @DrDisrespect hasn’t pulled a knife in 2,000 cases #itcouldntbeme pic.twitter.com/OVRc9bqB2x — Ninja (@Ninja) July 18, 2023

Following Ninja’s post, Dr Disrespect wrote “I’ve opened 2000 cases and I’ve never pulled a knife in CSGO,” numerous times on Twitter, as if he was a school kid doing so on board after getting punished for bad behavior. Well, we hope this affirmation will allow the streamer to finally grab one someday soon.

I've opened 2000 cases and I've never pulled a knife in CSGO.



I've opened 2000 cases and I've never pulled a knife in CSGO.



I've opened 2000 cases and I've never pulled a knife in CSGO.



I've opened 2000 cases and I've never pulled a knife in CSGO. — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) July 18, 2023

A while after opening his first knife (M9 Bayonet), another renowned streamer Timthetatman drove to Ninja’s house to aid him in opening cases. This support apparently worked since with Tim in the room, Ninja opened another two knives, with one of them being a Huntsman Tiger Tooth. So, if you’re in need of luck when opening CS:GO cases, maybe call a friend to come over and try doing it together.

After Ninja’s jackpot, many people started hoping Dr Disrespect will finally open at least one knife as well. The YouTube content creator held a five-hour stream on July 14, where he mostly opened CS:GO cases, however, without much luck this time around. Maybe after some friendly banter with Ninja, good fortune will sway Dr Disrespect’s way? We sincerely wish him so.

