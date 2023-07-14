CS:GO legend opens first knife after 10 years of trying, but it’s a total letdown

NBK is easily one of the more legendary names from the first few years of CS:GO esports, but skill means nothing for skin drops, as his latest experience proved. The French veteran just received his first rare knife drop after 10 years of trying, and it’s a disappointing letdown.

NBK embarked on a case-opening spree with the goal of cleaning up all cases he’s stacked over time. You can imagine a professional esports player constantly has a bunch of unopened cases in their inventory, but despite his best efforts over the course of a decade, NBK had never received a gold drop, by his own admission. The good news is that this sad fact is no longer true. The bad news is that the prize NBK received doesn’t come close to matching his investment.

Nearly two hours after the beginning of this latest case marathon, NBK semi-enthusiastically shared his first ever CS:GO knife drop on July 13—a Damascus Steel Stiletto Knife, with the accompanying text: “This knife took 10 years of case openings and $4500. At least it’s value to me. Full copium.”

This knife took 10 years of case opening and 4500$. At least it's its value to me. Full copium 🫡 pic.twitter.com/YxM8B7HVDW — Nathan Schmitt (@NBK) July 13, 2023

The reason for NBK’s visible disappointment stems from the noticeable imbalance between the time and money he put into CS:GO cases and his new knife’s market value. A factory new Damascus Steel Stiletto Knife sells for around $400, which isn’t even 10 percent of the $4,500 NBK claims to have thrown on his way to finally getting this knife. Hey, at least the Damascus Steel looks slick.

The CS:GO legend’s public skin woes come at an ironically perfect time. A couple of days ago, a player who’d barely cracked 30 hours in CS:GO managed to sell a Karambit Knife he got from a case drop for $169,000. Despite his short time in-game, he still had to open 210 cases to get to the precious item, but that’s still a little bit short of NBK’s decade-long, thousands of dollars-worth quest to win a $400 Stiletto Knife. Skill truly means nothing in the cruel world of skin drops.

We’re still pretty sure NBK will get through this disappointment somehow. He only has an illustrious professional career, two CS:GO Major titles, and over $800,000 in career earnings to lean back on after all.

About the author