Fresh-faced CS:GO player with just 31 hours played gets mouthwatering $169,000 pull

An 18-year-old CS:GO player with just 31 hours played opened one of the rarest Karambit skins and managed to sell it for $169,000.

As reported by Jake Lucky, a Karambit Case Hardened with a Blue Gem pattern was opened a few days back. The knife skin’s price was estimated between $150,000 and $200,000, and it finally was sold on July 12 for $169,000.

The kid that played CS for only 3 days with 31 hours of playtime and opened one of the rarest knives ever in the game



This Karambit Case Hardened was the player’s first knife to be ever opened in the game, and it’s easily one of the rarest ones you could get. He opened around 210 cases before claiming the Karambit skin. The player claimed he had been playing CS:GO for less than a week and afforded some cases due to income from working in the military.

The player at first didn’t know much about how expensive the skin was. On top of that, when he had heard it could’ve been sold for around $200,000, he was in disbelief players spent so much money on a virtual item.

Additionally, Jake Lucky claimed the player quickly made contact with renowned CS:GO personalities like streamer ohnePixel, who guided him on how to properly sell the knife and not get scammed in the process. All in all, it seems more than natural many frauds would become interested in deceiving a young player, who had no experience in high-value CS:GO transactions like these.

With $169,000 in the bank, the player literally just hit the jackpot. He aims to save the money, though, and we hope it serves him well in the future.

