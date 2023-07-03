CS:GO streamer ohnePixel calls his mom after receiving donation worth a house

Prices of CS:GO skins and cases have been reaching jaw-dropping amounts. Currently, there’s probably no better person to know this than the popular streamer ohnePixel, who received a $120,000 donation on July 2.

The streamer got around $120,000 worth of skins for free from one fan, who claimed they had won tons of valuable skin on a gambling website and decided to share their wealth with ohnePixel, with esports personality and reporter Jake Lucky claiming the donator won around $4 million total.

After receiving such a stunning amount of money in CS:GO skins, the first person ohnePixel called was his mom, which is something we’d all likely do if we were him.

Twitch streamer @ohnePixel just received a $120,000 donation from a viewer in CSGO skins… he called his mom immediately



The biggest donation I have ever seen to streamer WTF pic.twitter.com/IV4b3663kV — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) July 2, 2023

The person who donated the skins to ohnePixel says the streamer may keep it, and the German streamer will do a huge case opening on Friday, July 7, which he has already announced on his Twitter.

$100k csgo opening this friday 8PM CET pic.twitter.com/m4eamp4EZR — ohnePixel (@ohnePixel) July 2, 2023

The donation is mostly composed of incredibly rare cases that don’t drop after matches anymore or are simply unavailable to obtain in-game anymore. For example, Operation Bravo Cases, which are worth around $65 on Steam Market each at the time of publishing, or multiple different souvenir packages, each valued at more than $1,000.

All in all, the trade offer summed up to be around $120,000, which is obviously an enormous amount of money. It could afford to buy a one-bedroom apartment or a tiny house in some countries if ohnePixel ever looked for one. The streamer, though, has other plans, and will be opening the cases on Friday.

OhnePixel could make even more money from the cases he opens. Cobblestone Souvenir Packages, which are as of now worth around $1,500 each, can drop the most luxurious skin in CS:GO—Dragon Lore. So, we’ll have to wait until Friday to see how richer (or poorer) ohnePixel will become.

