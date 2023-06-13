CS:GO player’s ‘forgotten inventory’ sells for so much, it could buy a house

Imagine sitting on a pile of gold for so long without knowing. It’s nearly impossible, right? But this is exactly what happened with a CS:GO player; it’s just that instead of pure gold the person had a massive collection of ESL Major Series One Katowice 2014 holographic team stickers forgotten on his Steam inventory.

The holo stickers from EMS One Katowice 2014 are one of the most desired cosmetics in CS:GO because of their rarity and unique look, but this Australian player didn’t know it until recently. Fortunately enough, the person had a connection to a prominent skin collector that helped to sell the inventory for a life-changing amount that is enough to buy a house or a luxurious car, depending on where you live.

The story was revealed by the prominent skin collector, TDM_Jesus, on June 12. He middle manned a deal for the forgotten inventory of EMS One Katowice 2014 holo stickers and helped its original owner secure $296,924.71 Tether, a known cryptocurrency. This value is worth around $446,894 at the moment.

“The inventory was completely unknown and the owner had no idea how much they were worth,” TDM_Jesus wrote on Twitter. “Luckily this story had a happy ending and they’ve just made a life-changing amount of money.”

The inventory was completely unknown and the owner had no idea how much they were worth. Luckily this story had a happy ending and they've just made a life-changing amount of money. pic.twitter.com/FRI3OmYRgp — TDM_Heyzeus (@TDM_Jesus) June 12, 2023

The inventory featured several Dignitas holo stickers from EMS One Katowice 2014 and most notably three Titan and iBUYPower holo stickers, which are two of the rare stickers in CS:GO. TDM_Jesus’ followers couldn’t believe that someone had an inventory of this caliber unbeknown to its value for so long.

“Crazy that inventories like this go unnoticed for so long,” one person wrote. “That is crazy,” another person said.

Based on the graphic improvements Valve is making for CS2, it’s likely that skins will only go up in price after the game is fully released this summer. But of course, you can’t blame someone for selling an inventory for nearly $500,000 and securing the bag.

