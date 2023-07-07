New CS:GO player hits the jackpot with rare knife pull worth over $100,000

A lot of veteran CS:GO players haven’t had enough luck to get a knife skin no matter how much they spend on loot boxes. The odds of getting any special skin aren’t great, but one player with less than 50 hours played recently got one of the rarest knife skins available in one of his first attempts.

Yerr was playing CS:GO for less than a week when he hit the jackpot with a Karambit Blue Gem skin. The Blue Gem is one of the rarest patterns available in CS:GO and CS2 and it exists for the AK-47, Five-Seven, and most notably the knives. Yerr’s Karambit Blue Gem has one of the lowest pattern seeds available and is worth at least $150,000, according to Jake Lucky, of the most well-known content creators in esports.

This kid had only been playing CS for 3 days, he had 31 hours of playtime, and his first knife opened is one of the rarest ever in the game



A 387 pattern Karambit blue gem with a value of AT LEAST $150,000… pic.twitter.com/EuqLWNkwE9 — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) July 7, 2023

Yerr is just 18 years old and is serving in the military at the moment. He also has a side job and uses part of the money to open some CS:GO skins. He said in an interview with Lucky that he intends to save all the money he gets from this Karambit Blue Gem.

The most expensive skin in CS:GO is in fact a version of a Karambit Blue Gem. The owner of the best pattern for the Karambit Blue Gem available turned down a $1.5 million offer in 2021.

The good news for Yerr is that the Blue Gem could become even more prestigious once CS2 is released this summer. The skin community found out in June that Valve made the Blue Gem template more bright in CS2, giving it an astonishing “vibrant blue” color. This small change could make the Blue Gem prices go up significantly in the next CS game.

