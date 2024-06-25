MOUZ torzsi claims high CS2 rankings are still ’90 percent cheaters’

Since its September 2023 release, Counter-Strike 2 has been struggling with cheaters. Unfortunately, almost a year after its premiere, not much has changed, with MOUZ’s torzsi pointing out how bad it is.

On June 24, MOUZ torzsi said the issue’s still the same with CS2’s Premier mode, with the high rankings flooded with hackers all the time. The player was a guest on the HLTV Confirmed talk show, where he was asked about the issue. He admitted he plays the Premier mode from time to time. While in his eyes the middle rankings around 15,000 points aren’t that bad, the high ones have cheaters in each game.

“It [Premier] is so terrible,” torzsi said. “If you play on high ranks, it’s 90 percent cheaters. It’s really bad. But if you play like 15k ELO I think there is less cheaters and it’s okay, but high ranks you cannot play Premier because there are just cheaters everywhere.”

Other experts on the desk agreed. CS2 caster and analyst SPUNJ said he has given up on the Premier completely and doesn’t even bother trying to return to it.

At the beginning of May, Valve began a fresh VAC wave, which reportedly took down hundreds of accounts daily. This sparked a little hope among the CS2 community, which thought the game might improve this time around. However, since then little has been heard about Valve’s efforts to battle hackers, and apparently, nothing has changed, at least judging by torzsi’s comments.

Due to the state of the Premier mode, pro and skilled players have almost fully given up on it and are instead playing CS2 on FACEIT servers. They have their own, improved anti-cheat security, which seems to be working way better than Valve’s official one.

