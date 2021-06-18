Mousesports unveils academy CS:GO roster

Mouz NXT will have the "same resources, technology, and know-how" of mousesports' main roster.

Mousesports has put together a new international academy CS:GO roster, the German organization announced today.

The team, called mouz NXT, features former Izako Boars Polish duo Kamil “siuhy” Szkaradek and Hubert “szejn” Światły, the German rifler Jon “JDC” de Castro, former Budapest Five Hungarian player Ádám “torzsi” Torzsás, and 16-year-old Israeli Dorian “xertioN” Berman.

The five young talents will be coached by Dennis “sycrone” Nielsen, a former Danish CS:GO in-game leader who played for organizations such as North Academy, Fragsters, Sprout, and Copenhagen Flames. He was last seen playing for Tricked in February and will be taking on the head coaching role for the first time in his career.

“We’re happy to finally share our latest project with you,” mousesports said. “We will provide the most promising talents in CS:GO with the same resources, technology, and know-how as our main roster, and challenge them to become the stars of tomorrow.”

Mousesports’ CEO Stefan Wendt said in the announcement video that the organization has continuously signed young and unproven talents for the past 19 years and the montage shows some of the successful examples, such as Antonio “cyx” Daniloski in Counter-Strike 1.6 and Robin “ropz” Kool and David “frozen” Čerňanský, who are the current stars of mousesports’ CS:GO division.

“Supporting and developing young players has always been on our DNA,” Wendt said. Sycrone aknowledged that mouz NXT will be closely working with the main team since the organization wants to get the young players ready for the big stage.

With mouz NXT, mousesports joins other esports organizations that have invested in young talent, such as Natus Vincere, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and Team Spirit.