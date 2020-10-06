Mousesports parts ways with Rejin

Mousesports has officially released its former CS:GO coach Allan “Rejin” Petersen, the organization announced today.

Rejin hadn’t been working with the team since Sept. 4 when mousesports suspended him after he admitted to using the coaching bug in the past. The Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC) banned Rejin and 36 other CS:GO coaches last week and Rejin received one of the longer suspensions—19.8 months—for abusing the coach spectating bug in seven maps when he was still coaching Tricked between 2017 and 2018.

“While we’re extremely sad to see him leave the team, our firm stand for competitive integrity left us with no other option,” mousesports said on Twitter. Mousesports hired Rejin in April 2019 and the 32-year-old coach helped them win three consecutive titles between November and December, including the ESL Pro League season 10 finals.

These suspensions are valid for all events hosted by ESIC members, including some of the bigger tournament organizers such as ESL, DreamHack, and BLAST. Banned coaches can’t sit behind their team during matches and can’t be in the same room as the team 15 minutes prior to the match’s start and until it ends.

Although a few top coaches were suspended by ESIC, Rejin is the only one who was released from his contract. Other names, such as Nicolai “HUNDEN” Petersen from Heroic and Slaava “Twista” Räsänen from ENCE, were moved to an analyst role within their organizations.

It’s unclear at this point whether mousesports will hire a new coach to replace Rejin or if it’ll leave all the preparation to its in-game leader, Finn “karrigan” Andersen.