Mousesports suspends coach Rejin after admitting to using coaching bug

As the CS:GO community continues to crack down on the use of a coaching bug in competitive play, mousesports has suspended coach Allan “Rejin” Petersen for abusing the exploit on several different occasions.

The organization noted that all of the confirmed cases happened during Rejin’s time as a coach with Tricked, though that didn’t stop the team from stepping in and taking action.

(1/3) Our coach @RejinCS admitted knowing and using the coaching bug on different occasions in his role as a coach with his former team Tricked. After investigating the case and working with @michau9_, we can confirm it has never happened in any mousesports games. pic.twitter.com/faiqnws1SZ — mousesports (@mousesports) September 4, 2020

Rejin made his own statement, owning up to his use of the bug during his time with Tricked in 2017 and 2018, where he found the bug by accident and discovered that “if you were the first on the server and wrote coach ct/t you could get stuck.”

Statement about my use of the coaching bug during my time with Tricked (2018)



I am truly sorry and I would like to apologize to the teams, all the fans out there, the whole community, Tricked, Mousesports, the players, my family and friends and everyone.. https://t.co/MLsB5o8Y2P — Rejin (@RejinCS) September 4, 2020

“Unfortunately, I used this bug at the time and I take full responsibility for my actions and there is absolutely no excuse for that,” Rejin said. “One thing I can say for sure is that the players did NOT know, under any circumstances, that I was using this bug. Neither did Tricked as an organization or Mousesports.”

During the investigation, veteran CS:GO and esports referee Michal Slowinski confirmed that none of the matches in question took place while Rejin was coaching mousesports. The now inactive coach also said he is working with Slowinski to confirm all of his demos and posting their findings in a readily available document.

Rejin is just one of several coaches to be caught using this bug, including Heroic’s Nicolai “HUNDEN” Petersen, Hard Legion Esports coach Aleksandr “MechanoGun” Bogatiryev, and MIBR’s Ricardo “dead” Sinigaglia. Most recently, former Ninjas in Pyjamas head coach Faruk Pita revealed that he used the bug in a match against mouz in November 2018.

Related: Major-winning CS:GO head coach pita admits to using spectating bug in 2018

During ESL Road to Rio. Rejin pointed out that the bug popped up for him again, saying that it “hadn’t happened to me for a long period of time.” He informed Slowinski of the issue, which allegedly led to the ongoing investigation.

“That’s also why I didn’t come forward earlier, as I wanted all the facts straight and empty my bag,” Rejin said. “I do not wish to hide in the shadows. I regret it so much and wish I would have acted differently.”

As a result of his past actions, mouz has indefinitely suspended the coach from all of his duties within the team until a full investigation is finished.

“None of our players nor staff were aware of the past incidents,” mouz said. “Even though we believe Allan has played fair ever since joining mouz and greatly regrets his past decisions, we decided to suspend him from all his duties in our team until a full investigation has been concluded.”

The team will also be cooperating completely with the Esports Integrity Commission and all corresponding tournament organizers as the investigations surrounding the coaching bug continue.