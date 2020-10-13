MIBR reportedly trying to sign 3 stand-ins for upcoming CS:GO tournaments

MIBR could play its next few CS:GO tournaments with three temporary players, according to reports by HLTV and Brazilian website Globo Esporte.

MIBR is reportedly working to find three players in time for its upcoming tournaments. The team is scheduled to play at BLAST Premier Fall at the end of the month and is one of the founding members of Flashpoint, which will kick off its second season on Nov. 6.

In addition, MIBR may travel to Europe to play at BLAST Premier Fall. North American teams have been discussing a trip to Europe to play tournaments against EU teams until the end of the year.

The organization has reportedly already targeted temporary players, but the majority of the wishlist is under contract with other teams that also have a busy schedule, whether they’re based in Brazil, North America, or Europe. Although MIBR isn’t against bringing in permanent players, the team’s management is prioritizing a temporary solution to finish the year and start planning for 2021.

MIBR has reportedly made some inquiries and is waiting for answers that should come over the course of the week. The Brazilian CS:GO team is down to just two players in the active lineup after the organization removed Fernando “fer” Alvarenga and Epitácio “TACO” de Melo and saw its in-game leader FalleN step down from the team on his own due to disagreeing with the roster changes in September.

Vito “kNgV-” Giuseppe and Alencar “trk” Rossato are the remaining players on MIBR’s lineup. The team also parted ways with manager and head coach Ricardo “dead” Sinigaglia after he was caught in the coach spectating bug scandal earlier this year.