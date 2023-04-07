KennyS reaches historic CS:GO milestone, beats legendary record from GuardiaN

French CS:GO legend kennyS has become the player with the most AWP kills on LAN tournaments, according to HLTV’s database. He surpassed the record that previously belonged to veteran AWPer GuardiaN during the ongoing BLAST Paris Major Europe RMR A in Copenhagen, Denmark.

KennyS was 13 AWP kills away from beating GuardiaN’s historic milestone heading to the Europe RMR A. He secured the new record of 9,208 kills after playing against Sprout (16-12 on Ancient), Natus Vincere (6-16 on Ancient), and MOUZ (16-8 on Vertigo).

GuardiaN has been inactive from professional CS:GO since September 2022 and it’s unlikely anyone will beat KennyS’ record anytime soon as every other AWPer has way fewer sniper kills on LAN. FalleN is the third on the list, followed by s1mple and allu.

.@FalconsEsport put themselves one win away from Paris Major after beating @mousesports in Round 3 of Europe RMR A pic.twitter.com/LJYvXKsRZR — HLTV.org (@HLTVorg) April 7, 2023

KennyS played for some of the best French CS:GO teams throughout his career including VeryGames, LDLC, Titan, Envy, and G2. He won multiple championships, most notably the DreamHack Open Cluj-Napoca Major with Envy in November 2015, and is vastly recognized as one of the most dominant AWPers of all time, especially due to his aggressive and fast-paced style.

The Frenchman spent a long time away from competition after he was moved to G2’s bench in March 2021 and toyed with the idea of switching to VALORANT in 2022 upon returning to play CS:GO for Falcons, a full-french team who features fellow Major champion NBK- and old G2 teammate Alexandre “bodyy” Pianaro.

“I missed it, I feel like I never left,” kennyS said in an interview with HLTV at the RMR on April 7. “It’s a pretty good feeling. I’m still adapting, you know, but I can see that it’s much easier and much more fun than any of the games you can play. LAN events are the best you can do, so I’m very happy to be back.”

KennyS and Falcons are currently 2-1 at the BLAST Paris Major Europe RMR A, meaning they’re just one win away from qualifying for the tournament.