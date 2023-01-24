KennyS and NBK- welcome old CS:GO teammate from glory days to Falcons

Alexandre “⁠bodyy⁠” Pianaro joined Falcons’ CS:GO roster for 2023 today, effectively reuniting with Major champions kennyS and NBK-, whom he played with under G2 between 2017 and 2018 on the French superteam.

Bodyy joins Falcons one week after he departed HEET and will not arrive as their in-game leader, the role he was filling on HEET. Instead, bodyy will simply be one of the French team’s riflers and be a co-leader to captain NBK-. The arrival of bodyy is the latest roster change in the ongoing French shuffle ahead of the BLAST.tv Paris Major in May, in which teams from all over the country are scrambling in an attempt to qualify for the first Valve-sponsored event of the year.

“[I’m] super excited and grateful to be given this opportunity,” bodyy said. “Off the IGL role, I am ready for the new challenge and looking forward to work again with NBK- as a co-leader. [It’s been] four years without Majors, I want to make you proud and hear you cheer in Paris.”

Signed with @FalconsEsport.



Super excited and grateful to be given this opportunity.

Off the IGL role, I am ready for the new challenge and looking forward to work again with @NBK as a co-leader.



4 years without Majors, I want to make you proud and hear you cheer in Paris. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/GxavLlMWiQ — bodyy (@bodyy) January 24, 2023

French website 1pv.fr originally reported that Jordan “⁠Python⁠” Munck-Foehrle would be the player leaving Falcons to create space for the arrival of bodyy, but Ali “⁠hAdji⁠” Haïnouss was ultimately the player who left the roster due to “incompatibility” between him and bodyy, according to a tweet by French insider neL.

Bodyy averaged a 1.09 rating while playing for HEET in 2022, according to HLTV, and is meant to be Falcons’ star rifler now that he’s free of the in-game leadership duties. NBK- is expecting great things for bodyy in their reunion.

“Getting bodyy in is a key piece in order to find more righteousness in our whole approach and I can’t be happier that he decided to join us,” the two-time Major champion said. “[I] can’t wait to push him to his limits and shine while exploiting everyone else to the maximum of their capacities.”

Bodyy will debut under Falcons tomorrow at 4am CT against PROSPECTS in the Elisa Invitational Winter 2023 Contenders.