KennyS explains what drove him to make a return to pro CS:GO

KennyS made a return to competing in CS:GO on Nov. 15, and he recently detailed the reasons behind his surprise comeback.

In an episode of HLTV Confirmed on Dec 13, the legendary sniper said his desire to compete professionally again came back after he visited the PGL Antwerp Major as a spectator in May this year.

“I think I realized I missed CS when I went to the Major in Antwerp,” KennyS said. He added that the atmosphere, teams able to compete once again on the stage, and CS:GO returning to a LAN setup inspired him to come back to the game.

The 27-year-old also revealed he had other options to leave G2 before joining Falcons. One of them was Team Vitality, which tried to buy him out for its VALORANT roster.

KennyS parted ways with G2 on Nov. 15 after he was benched and acted as a content creator since March 2021. That day he also joined Falcons, a French team that featured other renowned French players like NBK- and misutaaa.

Since KennyS joined Falcons’ ranks, the team took part in numerous B-tier tournaments online, including European Development Championship Season six and ESL Challenger League Season 43. Although they failed to reach success in those events, it’s still too early to judge them following the new roster changes.