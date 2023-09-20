KennyS rants about state of CS2’s servers: ‘This game is so f*****g s**t’

KennyS has once again expressed his distaste for Valve’s official CS2 servers, this time after playing a Premier match on Vertigo on Sept. 20.

In a clip shared today by the DreamHack Open Cluj-Napoca Major 2015 winner, fans can see kennyS kill at least one Terrorist with his USP-S without directly aiming at the player. As soon as kennyS died some seconds later, he started to rant about CS2.

“This game is so fucking shit, chat, I’m not even aiming the guy, I’m not even shooting at him,” kennyS said during his livestream. Later on, kennyS posted the clip on Twitter and said it feels “really bad” to play CS2 sometimes.

CS2 for you ladies and gentlemen!



I think @LobanjicaCS was right



It feels really bad to play sometimes, game has huge potential but the only way to kill opponents is to not.. AIM.. AT THEM ? pic.twitter.com/GOeES3EhrF — kennyS (@kennyS_) September 20, 2023

Though it’s not totally clear what happened in the clip, it looks like kennyS experienced some sort of input lag. In addition to the French AWPer, other famous players like s1mple and ropz have complained about CS2’s official servers due to the 64-tick rate setting.

The pros said CS2 felt better on FACEIT’s servers, which used a 128 tick-rate, but Valve silently hardcoded a 64-tick rate into the game, including FACEIT and other community servers, on Sept. 13. While it remains unclear why Valve did that, it’s likely that the developer wants players to test the game on a 64-tick rate rather than custom settings.

Valve promised when the CS2 beta kicked off that its new sub-tick feature would fix shots not connecting like what sometimes happened in CS:GO. But apparently, there’s still some work to do before CS2’s official launch.

