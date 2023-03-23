If you’re a gamer who plays first-person-shooters, you’ve probably heard the term ‘tick rate’ pop up from time to time, whether via updates or from other players, but might not know what it means.

Simply put, a tick rate is the frequency at which a server processes updates, measured in hertz. The higher the tick rate, the faster players receive input updates from the server, making online games feel more responsive and fluid.

CS:GO’s tick rate was locked at 64 hz on official servers, although it could be bumped up to 128 hz on others. That’s changing in CS2, however, with the announcement of an entirely new system that is already live in the limited test.

How does tick rate work in Counter-Strike 2?

Rather than using tick rates to evaluate moving and shooting in time intervals, CS2 is introducing a new system that doesn’t have the same shortcoming of failing to account for time between ticks. In the past, the fractions of a second between actions and a tick being registered sometimes seemingly well-aimed shots to miss their targets.

That won’t be an issue in CS2, thanks to what the devs have dubbed an all-new sub-tick update system. Rather than relying on tick rate, the servers will know the exact moment players perform any action, even if it happens between ticks.

Valve has remained tight-lipped on what this new kind of server tick rate technology actually is, but they’re adamant it will make things feel even more seamless than they did before.

By the sound of it, however, it could be a total game changer that could shake things up in the industry, and potentially even make CS2 the number one destination for pro first-person-shooter players.