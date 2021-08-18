IEM Fall to host final RMR events of 2021

ESL will be in charge of organizing the last Regional Major Ranking (RMR) events in all six regions.

Valve has given ESL the task of hosting all the remaining Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournaments of 2021, the tournament organizer announced today. ESL will be organizing the CS:GO events across six different regions and plans to hold the European one on LAN, while the others will take place as online competitions as a result of ongoing restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

These six RMR tournaments will serve as the last chance for teams to gain points in the rankings that will determine who will attend the PGL CS:GO Major in October. All six events will be held under the IEM Fall competition. The North American and CIS events will feature 12 teams each, while the South American, Asian, and Oceania competitions will consist of four squads each. IEM Fall Europe is the only event featuring 24 teams since EU is the largest CS:GO region.

#IEM Fall has been granted THE FINAL RMR of 2021! We'll be hosting competitions for all 6 regions to have a chance at qualifying for the Valve CS:GO Major!



All of the teams attending the IEM Fall RMR will be invited based on the rankings for their own region. The official and final invites will be handled once the teams have submitted their rosters to determine possible RMR point deductions. Once no further teams can be invited using the rankings, ESL will use its own world rankings to determine the next teams in line.

There will be a $255,000 total prize pool distributed across all six regions, with Europe taking the largest slice ($105,000), followed by North America ($70,000), and CIS ($50,000). Asia, South America, and Oceania will be playing for $10,000 each. Each region will offer up to 2,500 points in the ranking.

There will a be lot at stake in the IEM Fall RMR considering that CIS and South America are the only regions that will have played three RMR events this year. This is will be the second and last RMR events for the remaining four regions and big teams like Fnatic, OG, and FaZe Clan will have to do exceptionally well to secure a spot in the PGL Major.

Here are all the dates for all of the IEM Fall events.

Europe

Open qualifier: Aug. 28 to Sept. 10

Closed qualifier: Sept. 14 to 16

Main event: Sept. 29 to Oct. 10

North America

Open qualifier: Sept. 9 to 12

Closed qualifier: Sept. 18 to 19

Main event: Oct. 5 to 10

CIS

Open qualifier: Sept. 9 to 12

Closed qualifier: Sept. 18 to 19

Main event: Sept 29. to Oct. 3

Asia

Open qualifier: Sept. 9 to 12

Closed qualifier: Sept. 17 to 19

Main event: Oct. 5 to 10

South America

Open qualifier: Sept. 9 to 12

Closed qualifier: Sept. 17 to 19

Main event: Sept. 29 to Oct. 3

Oceania