IEM Dallas CS:GO 2023: Scores, brackets, results

IEM Dallas’ $250,000 CS:GO tournament will be played from May 29 to June 4 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center and will feature 16 of the best teams in the world.

IEM Dallas is an opportunity for teams who didn’t perform well at CS:GO’s final Major, BLAST Paris Major, like G2, FURIA, and MOUZ. It’s also the perfect time for teams who made the playoffs like FaZe Clan or Heroic to prove themselves again.

Related: Biggest winners and losers of Paris CS:GO Major

The tournament follows ESL’s classic structure of double-elimination format groups with three teams from each group advancing to the single-elimination bracket playoffs. Each group winner will move directly to the semifinals, while the other top three teams will have to play in the quarterfinals.

Here are the schedule, scores, brackets, and results for IEM Dallas.

IEM Dallas 2023 group stage brackets

Screenshot via Liquipedia

Screenshot via Liquipedia

IEM Dallas 2023 group stage schedule and results

All the matches are listed in Central Time and are susceptible to delays.

Monday, May 29

First round

11am: FURIA vs. OG

11am: G2 vs. Nouns

12:15pm: Heroic vs. 9z

12:15pm: Fnatic vs. MOUZ

1:30pm: FaZe vs. EG

1:30pm: ENCE vs. Complexity

2:45pm: Liquid vs. Astralis

2:45pm: C9 vs. Grayhound

Group A matches

4pm: Group A upper bracket first semifinals Winner secures the IEM Dallas playoffs, loser moves down to the lower bracket.

4pm: Group A lower bracket first quarterfinals Loser eliminated from IEM Dallas.

7:30pm: Group A upper bracket second semifinals Winner secures the IEM Dallas playoffs, loser moves down to the lower bracket.

7:30pm: Group A lower bracket second quarterfinals Loser eliminated from IEM Dallas.



Tuesday, May 30

Group B matches

11am: Group B lower bracket first quarterfinals Loser eliminated from IEM Dallas.

11am: Group B lower bracket second quarterfinals Loser eliminated from IEM Dallas.

2:30pm: Group B upper bracket first semifinals Winner secures the IEM Dallas playoffs, loser moves down to the lower bracket.

6pm: Group B upper bracket second semifinals Winner secures the IEM Dallas playoffs, loser moves down to the lower bracket.



Group A matches

2:30pm: Group A lower bracket first semifinals Loser eliminated from IEM Dallas.

6pm: Group A lower bracket second semifinals Loser eliminated from IEM Dallas.



Wednesday, May 31

Group B matches

11am: Group B lower bracket first semifinals Loser eliminated from IEM Dallas.

11am: Group B lower bracket second semifinals Loser eliminated from IEM Dallas.

6pm: Group B upper bracket final Winner advances to the IEM Dallas semifinals, loser moves to the IEM Dallas quarterfinals.

6pm: Group B lower bracket final Winner advances to the IEM Dallas quarterfinals, loser eliminated.



Group A matches

4pm: Group A upper bracket final Winner advances to the IEM Dallas semifinals, loser moves to the IEM Dallas quarterfinals.

4pm: Group A lower bracket final Winner advances to the IEM Dallas quarterfinals, loser eliminated.



About the author