We are on the eve of the Champions Stage of IEM CS:GO Rio Major, and the playoffs bracket is starting to take shape.

With five teams already qualified for the playoffs in the form of Cloud9, FURIA, Heroic, Fnatic, and Outsiders, viewers from around the world can’t wait to see who’s going to be crowned as the Rio Major Champions on Sunday. And neither can we.

There are three more qualification matches left to take place on Tuesday. Still, with five teams already qualified and the official rulebook of the tournament, we can start piecing the playoffs bracket for the IEM CS:GO Rio Major together.

IEM CS:GO Rio Major Champions Stage bracket

The playoffs bracket for the Brazilian Major is made with the help of Bucholz system. In this system, the seeding of a team is determined by the results of their past opponents. Since we don’t know all the 3-2 teams who have made it to the playoffs so far, we also can’t tell the full results of the 3-1 teams’ opponents. Therefore, it’s impossible to predict their seeding in the bracket, and we will have to wait until Tuesday’s matches finish to do so.

We know that the two teams who have made it with a 3-0 score are Cloud9 and FURIA. As a result, they are the strongest-seeded teams in the playoffs and won’t be able to face each other until the final of the tournament.

The bracket so far, per the rulebook on GitHub, goes as follows:

Bracket A

FURIA vs. Eighth seed

Fourth seed vs. Fifth seed

Bracket B

Cloud9 vs. Seventh seed

Third seed vs. Sixth seed

This article will be updated as more results and details are known.