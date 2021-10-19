How to watch the PGL Stockholm Major

The wait is nearly over, CS:GO fans. The PGL Stockholm Major, the first Valve-sponsored tournament since 2019, will run from Oct. 26 to Nov. 7. Some of the best teams in the world will be fighting for their share of the $2 million prize pool and a chance to make history.

For the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, a premier tournament will be held in front of a live audience. PGL is expecting to have a full house at the Avicii Arena, the venue of choice for the playoffs, which will run in the last four days of the competition.

It’s without a doubt the most relevant CS:GO tournament since the last Major, the StarLadder Berlin in September 2019. Most of the best teams in the world secured their spots, so we can expect a handful of quality matches.

The tournament will kick off with the Challengers Stage, where eight of the 16 teams will advance to the Legends Stage. Once again, half of the teams will be eliminated and the top eight will play in the playoffs at the Avicii Arena.

Here’s everything you need to know about the PGL Stockholm Major.

Stream

The PGL Stockholm Major will be broadcast on PGL’s Twitch and YouTube channel. There will be secondary streams for simultaneous matches and non-English broadcasts such as WePlay’s Russian stream.

Format

The $2 million competition will use a 16-team Swiss system for both the Challengers and the Legends Stage. In the Swiss stage, teams who win three matches progress, and teams who lost three are eliminated from the tournament. Both the elimination and advancement matches will be played as best-of-threes, while the other matches are all best-of-ones.

The Challengers Stage will run from Oct. 26 to 29 and eight teams will advance to the next phase to meet the teams who secured Legend status during the Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournaments. The Legends stage will be played from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 and only the top eight will make it into the playoffs.

The playoffs will take place in the Avicii Arena in front of a live audience starting on Nov. 4 and ending on Nov. 7. PGL will use a single-elimination bracket and all the matches will be best-of-threes. A breakdown of the tournament’s prize pool has yet to be announced.

Teams

Not all of the teams will be playing with their usual rosters. Gambit and Copenhagen Flames will be missing their official coaches, Ivan “F_1N” Kochugov and Faruk Pita, respectively, because they were banned by the Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC) in the coach spectator bug scandal and prohibited by Valve to attend the Major. Gambit and Copenhagen Flames will use their CEO and director of sports, respectively, in place of their official coaches.

Bruno Ono (paiN Gaming), Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan), and Nicholas “guerri” Nogueira (FURIA) were also banned from attending the Major as a result of their involvement in the coach spectator scandal, but the organizations have not announced if the team will play with a stand-in coach during the Major.

There are also two coaches on personal leave, Team Liquid’s Eric “adreN” Hoag and BIG’s Dustin “⁠DuDe⁠” Großmann. Liquid will use general manager Steve “jokasteve” Perino and BIG will play under the interim coach Nikola “LEGIJA” Ninić.

And finally, there is Heroic, who didn’t hire a coach after Nicolai “HUNDEN” Petersen’s departure in July. The Danes have used the mental and performance coach Troels Robl as the coach in some events, but it’s unclear if he’ll be the one behind the players during the Major.

We will update this article when paiN, FaZe, FURIA, and Heroic announce their coaches during the Major. Stand-in coaches have been marked with an asterisk.

Challengers Stage

Astralis

Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander

Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen

Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth

Emil “Magisk” Reif

Philip “Lucky” Ewald

Coach: Danny “zonic” Sørensen

Heroic

Casper “cadiaN” Møller

Martin “stavn” Lund

Ismail “refrezh” Ali

René “TeSeS” Madsen

Rasmus “sjuush” Beck

FaZe Clan

Håvard “rain” Nygaard

Helvijs “broky” Saukants

Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken

Finn “karrigan” Andersen

Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer

ENCE

Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer

Lotan “Spinx” Giladi

Paweł Dycha

Olek “hades” Miskiewicz

Joonas “doto” Forss

Coach: Eetu “sAw” Saha

Virtus.pro

Dzhami “Jame” Ali

Alexey “qikert” Golubev

Mareks “YEKINDAR” Gaļinskis

Timur “buster” Tulepov

Sanjar “SANJI” Kuliev

Coach: Dastan Akbayev

BIG

Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz

Florian “syrsoN” Rische

Nils “k1to” Gruhne

Tizian Feldbusch

Nicklas “gade” Gade

Coach: Nikola “LEGIJA” Ninić*

MOUZ

Robin “ropz” Kool

David “frozen” Čerňanský

Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras

Frederik “acoR” Gyldstrand

Christopher “dexter” Nong

Coach: Torbjørn “mithR” Nyborg

Copenhagen Flames

Fredrik “roeJ” Jørgensen

Rasmus “HooXi” Nielsen

Nico “nicoodoz” Tamjid

Jakob “Jabbi” Nygaard

Rasmus “Zyphon” Nordfoss

Coach: Daniel Vorborg*

Team Spirit

Abdulkhalik “degster” Gasanov

Victor “somedieyoung” Orudzhev

Leonid “chopper” Vishnyakov

Nikolay “mir” Bityukov

Boris “magixx” Vorobiev

Coach: Nikolay “Certus” Poluyanov

Movistar Riders

Alejandro “mopoz” Fernández-Quejo Cano

Alejandro “ALEX” Masanet Candela

Raúl “DeathZz” Jordán Nieto

Alvaro “SunPayus” Garcia

David “dav1g” Granado Bermudo

Coach: Galder “bladE” Barcena

Entropiq

Aleksey “El1an” Gusev

Viktor “Lack1” Boldyrev

Alexey “NickelBack” Trofimov

Vladislav “Krad” Kravchenko

Igor “forester” Bezotecheskiy

Coach: Dmitry “hooch” Bogdanov

GODSENT

Epitácio “TACO” de Melo

João “felps” Vasconcellos

Bruno “latto” Rebelatto

Bruno “b4rtiN” Câmara

Eduardo “dumau” Wolkmer

Coach: Olavo “cky” Napoleão

PaiN Gaming

Rafael “saffee” Costa

Vinícios “PKL” Coelho

Rodrigo “biguzera” Bittencourt

Gabriel “NEKIZ” Schenato

Wesley “hardzao” Lopes

Renegades

Liam “malta” Schembri

Simon “Sico” Williams

Joshua “INS” Potter

Jordan “Hatz” Bajic

Alistair “sliStair” Johnston

Coach: David “Kingfisher” Kingsford

Sharks

Jhonatan “jnt” Silva

Lucas “Lucaozy” Neves

Antonio “realziN” Oliveira

Romeu “zevy” Rocco

Filipe “pancc” Martins

Coach: Hélder “coachi” Sancho

TYLOO

Haowen “somebody” Xu

YuLun “Summer” Cai

YuanZhang “Attacker” Sheng

Kelun “SLOWLY” Sun

ZhengHao “DANK1NG” Lyu

Coach: LiKan “KingZ” Luo

Legends Stage

Natus Vincere

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Denis “electronic” Sharipov

Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhailov

Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy

Valerii “B1T” Vakhovskyi

Coach: Andrii “B1ad3” Gorodenskyi

Gambit

Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov

Abay “Hobbit” Khassenov

Sergey “Ax1Le” Rykhtorov

Vladislav “nafany” Gorshkov

Timofey “interz” Yakushin

Coach: Konstantin “groove” Pikiner*

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz

Nicolas “Plopski” Gonzalez Zamora

Hampus Poser

Fredrik “REZ” Sterner

Linus “LNZ” Holtäng

Coach: Björn “THREAT” Pers

Team Liquid

Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski

Keith “NAF” Markovic

Jake “Stewie2K” Yip

Michael “Grim” Wince

Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo

Coach: Steve “jokasteve” Perino*

G2

Nikola “NiKo” Kovač

Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač

Nemanja “nexa” Isaković

Audric “JaCkz” Jug

François “AmaNEk” Delaunay

Coach: Damien “maLeK” Marcel

FURIA

Yuri “yuurih” Gomes

Andrei “arT” Piovezan

Vinicius “VINI” Figueiredo

Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato

André “drop” Abreu

Evil Geniuses

Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte

Tsvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov

Peter “stanislaw” Jarguz

Owen “oBo” Schlatter

Michał “MICHU” Müller

Coach: Damian “daps” Steele

Schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 26

3am CT: Astralis vs. Copenhagen Flames

3am CT: FaZe vs. Team Spirit

4:15am CT: ENCE vs. GoDSENT

4:15am CT: paiN vs. Entropiq

5:30am CT: VP vs. BIG

5:30am CT: Movistar Riders vs. Renegades

6:45am CT: Heroic vs. TYLOO

6:45am CT: MOUZ vs. Sharks

Key storylines

It’s the first CS:GO Major in over two years and the first premier Counter-Strike event to be played in front of a live crowd since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, so there’s definitely a lot of hype around the tournament in the community. It’s the most important event in years, the biggest prize pool in Major history, and of equally importance, the competitors will have the opportunity to join the select group of players who have earned a Major, the most prestigious tournament in the scene.

It’s impossible to think of a better team than Na`Vi ahead of the PGL Stockholm Major. The squad headlined by s1mple have always been a threat and won tournaments in the past, but they were missing consistency. They achieved it this year and won two of the biggest events so far, the IEM Cologne and ESL Pro League season 14, claiming the Intel Grand Slam season three and its $1 million prize pool. The organization is a three-time Major runner-up and it would mean the world to the brand if s1mple and company can bring it home.

Gambit, the other powerhouse in CIS, is definitely a team that can ruin Na`Vi’s plans, though. They surprised just about everyone earlier this year when they won the IEM Katowice in February. Sh1ro and his teammates build on that unexpected success and won other premier tournaments such as BLAST Premier Spring Finals and IEM Summer. So far, Gambit have won two grand finals and lost two to Na`Vi. Imagine if they get to decide who’s better in the PGL Stockholm Major finals. That would be a hell of an arc.

Astralis won the last three Majors, which nobody else has done. The Danes will be playing for their fourth consecutive title and the fifth Major trophy in general, but the question is if they can do it without dev1ce, who is considered by many the GOAT of CS:GO. The star AWPer departed the Astralis’ camp to join Ninjas in Pyjamas in April 2021 and quickly made NiP a top contender for titles. For CS:GO fans, nothing should be better than watching these two teams face each other in an elimination match.