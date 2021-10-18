AdreN won’t attend PGL Stockholm Major

AdreN will miss the PGL Stockholm Major, the 31-year-old announced on Instagram. Team Liquid’s manager, jokasteve, will fill in as the CS:GO team’s coach.

“I will be sitting out the major due to the upcoming timing of my son’s birth,” adreN said. “Jokasteve will be taking over the reigns while I’m gone. First major in over two years AND with a crowd is going to be so hype, and I’m sad to be missing it, but I would never miss this moment.”

AdreN was the coach of Liquid during the last CS:GO Major, the StarLadder Berlin Major 2019, which was more than two years ago. The American left the team for a couple of months to join Mythic, but he rejoined Liquid at the beginning of May. He’s since led the squad to a top-12 finish at IEM Cologne 2021 and claimed second place during the latest RMR event in North America, IEM Fall. Last weekend, Liquid also qualified for the BLAST Premier Fall Finals.

Jokasteve naturally might not have the same depth of knowledge in terms of tactics and strategy as adreN. Nevertheless, he’s been a manager of Liquid’s CS:GO roster for the past couple of years. Thus, he definitely knows how to work and communicate with the squad.

Due to the aforementioned second-place finish during the last RMR event in NA, Liquid claimed a Legends spot at the PGL Stockholm Major. This means they’ll start the tournament on Oct. 30, while the event itself begins a couple of days earlier, on Oct. 26.