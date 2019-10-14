How to remove bots in CS:GO

Bots recently received a much-needed update in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, improving their aim and generally making them much scarier opponents. Despite their new and shiny look, though, they can be extremely annoying to play against—especially for new players.

The bots are usually easy to kill, but regardless of what team they’re on, they tend to disrupt the game. They come out of nowhere, blocking your bullets or simply spamming endless callouts.

They can be a real nuisance if you’re trying to test out smokes, learn a map, practice your aim, or one-vs-one a friend.

How to kick bots from a private server

To kick bots from your game, you first need to activate the console and open it with the default tilde key (~).

Next, type mp_limitteams 1 and press enter to prevent bots from rejoining the game. Then, type mp_autoteambalance 0 to stop the bots from auto-balancing from one team to another.

Finally, type bot_kick to remove all bots. Alternatively, you can kick the bots from the CT-side by typing bot_kick ct, or bot_kick t for the T-side.

If you have a change of heart and want to add bots to your team, or to the opposing team, type bot_add t or bot_add ct.