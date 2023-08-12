How to play Only Up! in CS:GO

A platformer isn’t something you’d expect in a serious tactical shooter, but if you’re looking for a fun way to warm up your CS:GO maneuver right before the day’s grind, there’s Only Up!

For those unaware, Only Up! is a wildly popular indie platformer game offering a high-stakes, edgy single-player experience. The name is an apt description: the player must reach as high as possible while climbing, overcoming obstacles, and exploring the mysterious world. If the player falls, they will have to start over.

Since its release in May 2023, Only Up! has won several hearts with its addictive mechanics and even made it into Fortnite, Minecraft, and, more recently, CS:GO.

Experience Only Up!, the indie parkour-based platformer, in CS:GO

To access the viral indie hit in Valve’s tac shooter, you will have to visit CS:GO’s Steam Workshop page. You can open it up on a browser or in the application. In the search bar, type “Only Up,” or you can get there directly by following this link.

On the Only Up! page, scroll down and click on Subscribe. Note that you’ll need to be signed into your Steam account. Now, Steam will download the necessary files and link them to your CS:GO account.

Once Steam completes the setup, go ahead and launch CS:GO. You’ll find the option to launch the Only Up! map in the Workshop Maps tab. Alternatively, you can use the console command “MAP Only Up” to launch the map. If you’re wondering, you can play the map with up to eight players at the same time.

Once the map is loaded up, the timer will start, and you can begin climbing the obstacles and try to reach the top. There are multiple kinds of objects and structures to climb upon, including narrow steel pipes, wooden and steel boxes, ladders, beds, and whatnot.

All you have to do is avoid falling because it’ll reset your progress, forcing you to start from the bottom. Of course, it isn’t meant to be easy.

While it’s a light-hearted mode, the Only Up! custom map can serve as a great practice routine for your movement in CS:GO and also to test your skills.

