How to get agent skins in CS2

While agent skins in Counter-Strike certainly aren’t as valuable as knife skins or gloves, they’re some of the most highly sought-after in-game cosmetics of any multiplayer game. The unique looks for the T and CT-side player models came over to CS2 with the other skins and items when the game launched in September 2023.

Agents were first introduced as obtainable CT and T model replacements back in 2019 as part of CS:GO’s Operation Shattered Web. The different agents belonged to various fictional factions that made up both the CT and T sides, and the agents came in a variety of rarities just like other skins. During the operation, players could level up a battle pass and earn stars, which could be used to acquire agents.

But that operation is long gone and CS:GO is no more. So how do you get agent skins in CS2?

Steam Market

The primary way to get agent skins in CS2 is to purchase them directly from the Steam Market. There is no case in CS2 that gives you a chance to earn an agent skin, and there’s no capsule, bundle, package, or anything in the new in-game CS2 store that will drop you an agent skin.

To reach the market through Steam, hover over Community and select Market. To find CS2 agents in the market, follow these steps:

Select CS2 from the right-side menu.

From the CS2 section, select the “Show Advanced Options” menu.

Within that menu, scroll down to the list of items under Type, and check Agent. Then hit Search.

The market will then show all the agent skins, how many are up for sale, and what the cost is. You can sort by price, or if there is a specific agent skin you want, you can use the search bar on the right-hand menu. If you click on a skin and you have CS2 launched, you can click “Inspect in-game” to see what it looks like.

Third-party sites

Third-party marketplaces are abundant in Counter-Strike, and several of them let you buy agent skins. There are even sites that have their own makeshift bundles and cases that you can buy and open, with most giving you the odds of pulling each item. The site SkinClub even features an Agents Case that’s $4 to open that’s just agent skins.

Trading

If a friend of yours has an agent skin they’re willing to part with, you can do a trade. To trade with a friend on Steam, open your Friends List, right-click on the friend, and select Send a Trade Offer. This will open a window where you can look at both inventories, and you can drag items into the trade grids. You don’t have to send an item back, as long as both sides agree to a trade.

